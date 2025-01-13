Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 2

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 2 2025







Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00

13 January 2025

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 2

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 2:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 26,108,596 201.7961 5,268,612,939 06/01/2025 47,188 203.7896 9,616,424 07/01/2025 25,000 206.5100 5,162,750 08/01/2025 25,000 206.5162 5,162,905 09/01/2025 32,639 204.9988 6,690,956 10/01/2025 25,000 208.6109 5,215,273 Total accumulated over week 2 154,827 205.7025 31,848,307 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 26,263,423 201.8191 5,300,461,246

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.05% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments



Company announcement no 2 2025 Individual Transactions-Week 2