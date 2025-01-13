USA Wind Farms Database 2025: 2,267 Wind Farm Entries - Breakdown By Onshore/Offshore - Operational, Planned, Approved, Under Construction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In light of the rapid evolution within the industry, a robust and comprehensive database has recently been compiled to reflect the considerable growth of wind farms across the United States. This database comprises a total of 2,267 wind entries, signaling a significant milestone in the onshore and offshore wind energy markets. Thisrepresents 157,87 GW onshore and 66,24 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 36 entries (8,07 GW) Operational: 2000 entries (149,8 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 49 entries (59,05 GW)

Approved: 6 entries (4,58 GW)

Under construction: 3 entries (2,43 GW) Operational: 4 entries (0,17 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

