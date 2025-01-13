USA Wind Farms Database 2025: 2,267 Wind Farm Entries - Breakdown By Onshore/Offshore - Operational, Planned, Approved, Under Construction
In light of the rapid evolution within the renewable energy industry, a robust and comprehensive database has recently been compiled to reflect the considerable growth of wind farms across the United States. This database comprises a total of 2,267 wind Farm entries, signaling a significant milestone in the onshore and offshore wind energy markets. Thisrepresents 157,87 GW onshore and 66,24 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
Under construction: 36 entries (8,07 GW) Operational: 2000 entries (149,8 GW)
Offshore market:
Planned: 49 entries (59,05 GW) Approved: 6 entries (4,58 GW) Under construction: 3 entries (2,43 GW) Operational: 4 entries (0,17 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
Country Zone/District City WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of turbines Total Power
Players
Status Data
Status Commissioning Date
