QYMIRA Joins VERGEZTM As The New Face Of The Luxury Jewelry Brand, Redefining Iconic Elegance And Women Empowerment.

Qymira adorned in VERGEZ's iconic statement earrings, a true masterpiece of design.

An exquisite pairing of artistry: the Violin Archet and Dual Ring, masterfully designed and crafted for Qymira by Philippe Vergez, blending elegance and innovation.

Qymira commands the stage in radiant elegance, wearing VERGEZ's striking ring and wielding the stunning Violin Bow-crafted by Philippe Vergez-a symphony of art and grace.

Designer Philippe Vergez partners with Qymira, & actress, as the face of VERGEZTM-a luxury brand fusing artistry, elegance, and iconic inspiration.

- Ralph Waldo EmersonBIARRITZ, FRANCE, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed designer Philippe Vergez, celebrated for his creations adorned by celebrities and Hollywood icons, proudly announces a captivating collaboration with international musician and actress Qymira. As the new face of VERGEZTM, the luxury jewelry brand inspired by legendary artists and musicians, Qymira embodies the brand's essence of artistry and elegance.“Some encounters transcend boundaries, weaving threads of shared purpose into something extraordinary,” said Vergez, a renowned designer who launched his namesake brand.“I am truly honored to be the face of such an iconic and prestigious jewelry brand as VERGEZ,” said Qymira.“From the moment designer Philippe Vergez approached me, I felt an immediate connection to the brand's essence. His designs are not only bold and unapologetic but also embody a timeless elegance that resonates deeply with my personal style.”“When Qymira, a luminous artist and advocate, met Philippe Vergez, the visionary behind VERGEZTM️, their bond was rooted in a shared mission to uplift children in need,” he said. Qymira's foundation, One Gaia, empowers young minds through music and arts, while Philippe supports The House of Affection, a haven for orphans in Vietnam. Together, they forged a friendship where artistry and altruism beautifully converge.“Within a short time, it came natural for Qymira to emerge as the face of VERGEZTM️. I recognized her as a muse, an artist of exceptional depth and a performer destined to dazzle,” Vergez said.“I sought to craft pieces that would resonate with her essence, not merely as jewelry but as extensions of her spirit, echoing her creativity and passion.”Among these creations are a violin bow, paired with a ring, statement earrings, and a choker, masterpieces where music, design, and craftsmanship intertwine. The bow, crafted with Maître Archetier Jerome Chuilon, draws out the purest tones, while the ring, and jewelry pieces for the bow, meticulously crafted by Maître Joaillier Florent Tremolosa, features white gold, celestial tanzanite, diamonds and sapphires encircled by roaring lions, symbols of Qymira's courage and grace. The choker and earrings, fierce yet refined, honor her inner lioness, carrying her voice into the universal language of music. Each piece is a quiet symphony, crafted not only to adorn but to inspire, a testament to the bond between an artist and a creator who dared to dream beyond beauty.About QYMIRA, A Visionary Voice Redefining Music, Art, and Empowerment.Qymira is a UK-based multi-disciplinary artist, celebrated for her work as a singer, musician, actress, and philanthropist. Her single, Labyrinth of Life, first captivated audiences with its Eddie Craig's remixed version, climbing to third place on the UK Pop Club Charts. Now, the original orchestral version, blending euphoric melodies with heartfelt lyrics, is set to be released, weaving a poignant narrative of self-realization and existential struggle. A musical odyssey that captures raw emotion and offers a glimpse into the depth of her artistic soul, showcasing Qymira's deep connection to storytelling through music.Her dynamic career spans genres and platforms, highlighted by recent collaborations with global artists and the upcoming release of Melodrama, a cinematic orchestral masterpiece she composed, conducting the Qymira Symphony Orchestra, her newly formed trailblazing ensemble of musicians. As an artist, Qymira crafts immersive experiences that invite listeners on journeys of self-discovery and empowerment.Beyond music, Qymira's philanthropic efforts shine through her One Gaia Foundation . Established to empower children in need globally, the foundation nurtures young talents through mentorship programs in music, arts, and sports across countries like the Philippines, Brazil, and Jamaica.Currently, Qymira is preparing to join the Boyzlife Tour as a featured act, bringing her magnetic performances to audiencesacross the UK. This opportunity offers fans an exclusive preview of her upcoming album and underscores her continued rise as an artist of global acclaim.Qymira's press contact: ...About VERGEZ, Where Artistry Meets CompassionFounded by acclaimed designer Philippe Vergez, VERGEZTM redefines luxury with its exquisite jewelry collections inspired by iconic artists, writers, and musicians who have challenged conventions worldwide. The brand stands as a tribute to creativity and individuality, crafting timeless pieces that are bold, elegant, and deeply personal. Every piece is meticulously handcrafted in ateliers spanning Biarritz, Milan, and Hong Kong, blending storytelling and artistryto celebrate non-conformity and self-expression. VERGEZTM is more than a luxury brand; it is a movement. With a strong commitment to social impact, the company donates a percentage of its sales to organizations like the One Gaia Foundation and The House of Affection, reflecting its belief that beauty and compassion go hand in hand.VERGEZTM invites you to embrace the extraordinary, merging elegance with purpose in every design.

