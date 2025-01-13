Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Growing At A CAGR Of 10.4% From 2023 To 2032 By Application Commercial Industrial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
These players are focused on strategic partnerships, product innovations, and expanding their regional presence to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Research has released a comprehensive report titled, "Pre-Engineered Buildings Market by Structure (Single-story and Multi-story), and Application (Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and industry
Forecast, 2023-2032." The report highlights that the global pre-engineered buildings market, valued at $17.6 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $46.6 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Key Growth Drivers
The pre-engineered buildings market is witnessing significant growth due to increased investments in industrial and commercial construction. The demand for commercial complexes, workshops, and other industrial structures has surged as various industries continue to expand. Moreover, rapid urbanization and a growing global population have necessitated cost-effective and efficient construction solutions, further boosting the demand for pre-engineered buildings. Additionally, the increasing need to renovate old warehouses and buildings supports market growth, making pre-engineered structures a preferred choice due to their quick installation and economic benefits.
Report Coverage & Details
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2023–2032
Base Year
2022
Market Size in 2022
$17.6 Billion
Market Size in 2032
$46.6 Billion
CAGR
10.4%
No. of Pages
220
Segments Covered
Structure, Application, Region
Market Drivers
Reduced cost and time required for construction.
Increased demand for new construction activities driven by population growth and urbanization.
Rising focus on affordable warehouse structures.
Opportunities
Government initiatives promoting green building concepts aimed at resource efficiency.
Market Restraints
Fluctuations in raw material prices.
High risk of corrosion in pre-engineered buildings.
Segment Analysis
Single-Story Structures to Lead the Market
Based on structure, the single-story segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global revenue. This dominance is attributed to the increasing preference for rapid construction, cost-effectiveness, and design flexibility in single-story buildings. The segment is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the multi-story segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2032, driven by rising urbanization, demand for high-density spaces, and technological advancements enabling the construction of taller, stronger structures.
Commercial Segment Dominates the Market
By application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global revenue. This is primarily due to the rising demand for flexible, cost-effective, and rapid construction solutions in commercial spaces. However, the industrial segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for durable and adaptable solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific to Maintain Dominance
Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pre-engineered buildings market revenue. This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in countries such as India, China, Japan, and others. The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, driven by increased industrial activities and infrastructure development in various sectors.
Key Market Players
The report profiles leading players in the pre-engineered buildings market, including:
BlueScope Steel
Era Infra
Everest Industries
Interarch Building Products
Jindal Buildsys
Kirby Building Systems
Lloyd Insulations
PEB Steel Buildings
Tiger Steel Engineering
Zamil Steel
