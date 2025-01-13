Construction Worker Safety Market Growing At A CAGR Of 10.1% From 2023 To 2032 Type Residential Commercial Industrial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) substantial growth in next decade, driven by heightened awareness of workplace safety, increased investments in safety solutions, advancements in technology

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research has recently published a comprehensive report titled, “Construction Worker Safety Market by Type (Personal Protective Equipment, Fall Protection Equipment, and Safe Access Equipment), by Construction Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Application (Worker Body Safety and Workplace Safety): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” The report highlights that the global construction worker safety market, which was valued at $3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.Download PDF Sample Copy:Key Growth DriversThe primary drivers of the construction worker safety market include the increasing rate of workplace injuries and fatalities, which has prompted higher investments from both government and private sectors. As construction activities continue to grow globally, the need for safety solutions becomes paramount. However, certain factors, such as high implementation costs and a shortage of qualified workers' compensation and health providers, present significant challenges to market growth. On a positive note, ongoing advancements in automotive technology and the introduction of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) are expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.Market OverviewReport Coverage and Details:Forecast Period: 2023–2032Base Year: 2022Market Size in 2022: $3 billionProjected Market Size in 2032: $7.8 billionCAGR: 10.1%Number of Pages: 220Segments Covered: Type, Construction Type, Application, and RegionKey Drivers:Increasing workplace injuries and fatalities.Rising investments from government and private organizations.Opportunities:Development of smart PPE and advancements in technology.Restraints:High implementation costs.Shortage of qualified workers' compensation and health providers.Purchase Enquiry:The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in the construction worker safety market due to supply chain interruptions, halted logistics, and manufacturing shutdowns. However, as global conditions improved, demand for safety equipment rebounded, providing new growth opportunities for market players. The pandemic underscored the critical importance of safety measures in construction, leading to increased adoption of advanced safety solutions.Segment AnalysisBy TypeThe personal protective equipment (PPE) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, contributing more than two-fifths of the total revenue. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of PPE at construction sites to ensure worker safety. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the safe access equipment segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032, fueled by the growing demand for equipment such as ladders and harnesses that facilitate safe work at heights.By Construction TypeIn 2022, the residential construction segment dominated the market, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global revenue. The segment's growth is attributed to the rising global population and the corresponding demand for housing and apartments. Additionally, the residential segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, driven by increased urbanization and the need for safer construction environments.By ApplicationThe worker body safety segment held the largest market share in 2022, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total revenue. The segment's prominence is attributed to heightened awareness of occupational safety and the implementation of measures aimed at reducing workplace injuries and fatalities. Despite its dominance, the workplace safety segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2032, driven by rising demand for comprehensive safety solutions in construction environments to safeguard worker health and well-being.Regional AnalysisEurope emerged as the leading region in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the high level of industrialization and automation in the region, alongside stringent safety regulations. However, the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2032, driven by increasing construction activities and infrastructure development in emerging economies.Update On Demand:Leading Market PlayersSeveral key players are actively shaping the construction worker safety market through innovation and strategic initiatives. Prominent companies include:3M CompanyRadians, Inc.Mallcom LimitedAnsell Ltd.DuPontRock Fall Ltd.Honeywell International Inc.ESC Safety ConsultantsMSAHilti

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.