Post-Article 370, J&K Witnessing Rapid Growth Under PM Modi: Naqvi On Sonamarg Tunnel Opening

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel on Monday. Speaking about the progress in the region, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked that post-Article 370 abrogation J&K is witnessing remarkable growth under PM Modi's leadership.

Speaking to IANS he remarked, "The abrogation of Article 370 has paved the way for remarkable growth in J&K. The people of the region are now active participants in both the developmental process and refinement. This transformation is a testament to PM Modi's leadership, which has created an atmosphere of trust and progress across the country, and its impact is clearly visible in J&K."

Naqvi emphasised that the region, once marked by turmoil, has now become a hub of development and opportunity, reflecting the Union government's vision for inclusive growth and stability.

PM Modi, during the inauguration event, interacted with the engineers and workers, whose hard work made all-weather connectivity possible. He encouraged and patiently listened to the labourers in addition to gathering technical details about the Rs 2,700 crore tunnel.

The Prime Minister appreciated the hard work put in by everyone engaged in the construction of the tunnel under the most challenging weather and topography of the area.

Addressing recent remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the INDIA bloc lacks coherence, as its approach varies between Delhi and local elections like the BMC polls, Naqvi criticised the Opposition alliance, claiming, "This coalition was built on a foundation of convenience and corruption. It has failed to deliver on its promises, and today, even its members no longer trust each other."

"The alliance, driven by negative agendas and opportunism, is now in shambles, with no leader to guide it or push it forward," he professed.

Naqvi highlighted that alliances formed with divisive or self-serving motives are bound to collapse under the weight of their internal contradictions.

As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi kicks off his electoral campaign in Delhi, Naqvi dismissed the Congress' prospects, stating, "The public will no longer fall for the victim narrative peddled by the Congress. This election is about development, not lamentation."

Naqvi noted that those who have spent years running away from accountability will face the electorate's wrath. "The deceptive promises and excuses of the past are now fully exposed, and the people are ready to deliver a decisive mandate against them," he added.