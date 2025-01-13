Patparganj: Kejriwal Approaches EC As Avadh Ojha Faces Threat Of Disqualification

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the party has moved Election Commission of India to save its Patparganj constituency candidate Avadh Ojha from being disqualified as a contestant due to delay in shifting of his vote from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Addressing persons, the former Delhi CM alleged a conspiracy in the Delhi election office to render Ojha, who is registered as a voter in Greater Noida, ineligible to contest the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

“He filed Form 8 for shifting his vote to Delhi on January 7 - which is well within the EC deadline of 10 days before the start of filing of nominations on January 17 – but the CEO revised the cut-off date for accepting such application to January 6,” he said.

There seems to be a conspiracy to debar Ojha from filing his nominations, he said, adding that he along with other AAP leaders would take up the issue with the ECI.

Citing the ECI manual and guidelines, Kejriwal said the election panel's rules said that the election office can consider a late application for shifting of vote as a“special case”.

He also repeated his allegation of manipulation in voters' list in the New Delhi constituency, claiming that district election officials were allegedly allowing registration of new voters with addresses of BJP MPs based in the New Delhi area.

“Thirty to 40 applications for new voters' inclusion in rolls are coming from each MP's bungalow,” said Kejriwal, an allegation which has repeatedly been denied by the BJP.

The allegation of manipulation of voters' list was also dismissed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while he announced the Delhi election schedule last week.

Contesting his maiden election, acclaimed civil services coach Avadh Ojha, who was inducted in the AAP early this month, recently likened the party supremo Kejriwal with God, calling him an 'avatar of Krishna'.

Speaking to IANS, Ojha said,“Arvind Kejriwal is definitely a God, he is an incarnation of Lord Krishna.”

Describing Kejriwal as the Prime Minister of 2029, he said a common teacher like me was embraced by him.

“Parties of kings and royals don't even acknowledge common people. But Kejriwal, a national leader, embraced me. I have observed his democratic approach and his focus on merit. He has his own style of working, and he always works democratically,” he said.

The AAP has given the Patparganj ticket to Ojha replacing former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is contesting the election from Jangpura.