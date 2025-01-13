Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of The Republic Of South Sudan
Date
1/13/2025 3:17:53 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
H.E. Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Mawien Makol Ariik. Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the UAE.
His Excellency wished the new Ambassador of South Sudan success in the performance of his duties and emphasized the UAE's keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and South Sudan in all fields.
The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MENAFN13012025004934011406ID1109082793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.