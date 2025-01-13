(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's National Electric Agency (Aneel) reported a record-breaking expansion of the country's energy matrix in 2024. The South American nation added 10,853.35 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, surpassing the agency's target by 747.35 MW.



This remarkable growth marks the largest annual increase since measurements began in 1997. The energy sector witnessed the inauguratio of 301 new power across 16 Brazilian states. sources dominated the expansion, with solar and wind energy accounting for 91.13% of the newly installed capacity.



Solar photovoltaic plants led the charge, contributing 51.87% of the new power. Wind energy followed closely, providing 39.26% of the additional capacity. This shift towards clean energy sources aligns with global efforts to combat climate change.



The breakdown of new installations showcases Brazil's diverse energy portfolio. The country added 147 solar photovoltaic plants, generating 5,629.69 MW. Wind energy saw 121 new facilities, producing 4,260.57 MW. Thermoelectric plants, small hydroelectric centers, and hydroelectric generating stations rounded out the expansion.







December 2024 alone saw an increase of 502.59 MW, spread across 16 new plants. This final push included nine solar facilities, five wind plants, one thermoelectric station, and a small hydroelectric center.

Renewables Lead Brazil's Largest Energy Matrix Expansion Since 1997

Brazil's impressive energy growth reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The country's focus on renewable sources not only boosts its energy independence but also positions it as a leader in green energy production. This expansion promises to support economic growth while minimizing environmental impact.



However, it's worth noting that Brazil's energy strategy diverges from some global trends. While tech giants and data center operators in other countries are exploring nuclear options to power AI and data centers, Brazil's expansion notably lacks nuclear projects. This absence is significant given the challenges facing nuclear power deployment worldwide.



Nuclear projects typically face long development timelines, high costs, and safety concerns. The levelized cost of electricity for nuclear plants often exceeds that of wind and solar power. Additionally, the inflexibility of nuclear power can hinder the integration of

MENAFN13012025007421016031ID1109082788