Storyblok Launches Storyblok Labs To Bring Innovation And Joy Back To Content Management
Date
1/13/2025 3:16:12 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Storyblok Labs is a playground for users to test-drive Storyblok's latest features
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the headless CMS for brands that want to make a bigger, faster market impact, today announced the launch of Storyblok Labs , a place for marketers and developers to get early access to the latest content management innovations that will help them stay ahead of market trends and outperform competitors. The features within Storyblok Labs are free to use and easy to turn on and off.
Storyblok Labs currently includes the following features:
Ideation Room
- A collaborative workspace where your team can streamline the creation and optimization of content with the help of AI
AI Translations
- Translate entire pages or individual text fields with just one click
Concept Room (Preview)
- Visually design and collaborate on the structure of your entire project
Storyblok Labs will be regularly updated with new features that enhance the entire content lifecycle, from ideation to creation, publishing, and maintenance.
Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "Creating content is supposed to be fun and full of possibilities. But for users of legacy CMS platforms, it's become a slow and frustrating chore filled with restrictions. We believe working with a CMS should be a joyful experience that makes it easy for brands to use content to make a bigger, faster market impact. Storyblok Labs is a natural next step in driving that vision forward."
Experience Storyblok Labs at NRF in NYC
Storyblok is a part of the NRF conference
in New York City that's taking place between January 12-14, 2025. Stop by booth 1344 to get a demo of Storyblok Labs and learn how NRF uses Storyblok's CMS to reduce website development time by 70% .
Resources
See case studies:
case-studies
View
Storyblok's press kit: press
Learn more about
Storyblok:
Follow
Storyblok on LinkedIn:
About Storyblok
Storyblok is a headless CMS for marketers and developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees you from the pain of legacy CMS platforms and empowers your teams to ship content quickly and build with complete flexibility.
Legendary brands like Adidas, T-Mobile, and Renault use Storyblok to make content management fun and collaborative. It's Joyful Headless and it changes everything.
Press Contact
Brandon Watts
Director of PR and Communications
[email protected]
404-202-3476
SOURCE Storyblok
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13012025003732001241ID1109082773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.