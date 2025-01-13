THE 23Rd ANNUAL - NATIONAL SCRIPOPHILY STOCK CERTIFICATE & BOND SHOW - January 31St & February 1St, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Standard Oil Trust Stock Certificate signed by John D. Rockefeller

Scripophily and dealers from all over the world will be attending

- Bob Kerstein, Founder Scripophily

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THE 23rd ANNUAL - NATIONAL SCRIPOPHILY STOCK CERTIFICATE & SHOW

January 31st & February 1st, 2025

(Dealer set up 8 am Friday)

SHOW HOURS:

9 AM TO 6 PM Fri. Jan 31

9 AM TO 3 PM Sat. Feb 1

International Bond and Share Society Member Breakfast 7:45 AM on Saturday Feb 1st

CROWNE PLAZA HOTEL-DULLES AIRPORT

2200 CENTREVILLE RD, HERNDON, VA 20170

THE HOTEL ROOM RATE IS $119/NIGHT FOR THE SHOW

This is a special show Rate!!!

Mention“Stock and Bond Show” when calling the hotel at 877-390-5944

Room Reservations - DEADLINE for Rate is 1/5/25

DIRECTIONS FROM THE CAPITAL BELTWAY (I 495)

EXIT 45 - RT 267 W (DULLES TOLL RD) TO EXIT 10

THIS IS ONLY 21 MILES FROM WASHINGTON DC

For questions regarding the show, please contact Bob Schell

Cell 715 891 7524

...

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily has had items on loan for display in museums around the world. Scripophily has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Bloomberg, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. Scripophily offers the World's #1 old stock research service at OldCompany and offers high resolution scans for publications. Scripophily has over 16,500 selections on its website.

Scripophily/RM Smythe ®, Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the publisher to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services. The research services have been performed continuously for since 1880. The company is the leading provider of authentic stock and bond certificates, autographs, and old company stock research services.

Scripophily and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein. Bob is a CPA and CGMA, and has more than 40 years of senior management CFO experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob designed and implement the first NBA and NHL team websites while working as Chief Information Officer working for the Vancouver Canucks and Vancouver Grizzlies in 1995.

Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA) and co-founder of ScripophilyUSA,com, and Management Committee Member and Public Relations Director for the International Bond and Share Society.

For more information on Scripophily please visit , , , , or call 1-703-787-3552

