Qatar To Participate In Meeting Of GCC Technical Committee Of Civil Retirement, Social Insurance Agencies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA) is slated to take part in the 60th meeting of the technical committee of civil retirement and social insurance agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 13 to 15.

Held within the framework of boosting cooperation among the GCC civil retirement and social insurance agencies, the meeting intends to achieve economic sustainability and social justice for the region's citizens, with the agenda encompassing the strategic action plan for the committee of heads of civil retirement and strategic social insurance agencies 2026-2030. Additionally, the deliberations will highlight the retirement agencies' role in achieving shared strategic objectives, as well as updating the unified social insurance system and enhancing protection for GCC citizens working within member states meeting is set to examine comparative studies of civil retirement and social insurance systems, statistical indicators and their development, along with the electronic linkage initiative among the Gulf agencies, to expedite data exchange and optimise administrative efficiency across the GCC member states.

The member states will review the unified Gulf initiatives, such as annual awareness-raising campaigns, international cooperation initiative, periodical seminars and the advantages afforded to retirees with the objective of optimising and broadening the scope of services provided. The event will honour outstanding personalities in the areas of civil retirement and social insurance, as well as the scientific research award for civil retirement and social insurance agencies.