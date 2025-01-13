(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 10th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,092 Lowest price per share (pence): 696.00 Highest price per share (pence): 728.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 705.1822

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,461,356 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,461,356 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 705.1822 10,092 696.00 728.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 10 January 2025 08:35:05 112 728.00 XLON 00318153333TRLO1 10 January 2025 08:51:46 106 726.00 XLON 00318157670TRLO1 10 January 2025 09:12:39 333 725.00 XLON 00318166962TRLO1 10 January 2025 09:17:01 109 724.00 XLON 00318168660TRLO1 10 January 2025 09:38:08 109 724.00 XLON 00318176286TRLO1 10 January 2025 09:48:09 115 721.00 XLON 00318179136TRLO1 10 January 2025 10:08:12 108 718.00 XLON 00318183702TRLO1 10 January 2025 10:44:03 106 719.00 XLON 00318185131TRLO1 10 January 2025 11:00:18 106 718.00 XLON 00318185538TRLO1 10 January 2025 11:11:29 114 716.00 XLON 00318185924TRLO1 10 January 2025 11:11:29 114 716.00 XLON 00318185925TRLO1 10 January 2025 11:15:00 109 715.00 XLON 00318186041TRLO1 10 January 2025 11:35:10 110 716.00 XLON 00318186807TRLO1 10 January 2025 11:51:51 114 712.00 XLON 00318187533TRLO1 10 January 2025 12:39:44 219 710.00 XLON 00318188827TRLO1 10 January 2025 12:57:16 106 709.00 XLON 00318189296TRLO1 10 January 2025 12:57:16 105 709.00 XLON 00318189297TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:11:54 113 706.00 XLON 00318189642TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:27:46 40 707.00 XLON 00318190089TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:27:46 65 707.00 XLON 00318190090TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:30:08 41 705.00 XLON 00318190288TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:30:18 172 705.00 XLON 00318190441TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:30:18 28 705.00 XLON 00318190442TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:30:18 78 705.00 XLON 00318190443TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:30:18 41 705.00 XLON 00318190444TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:30:27 114 703.00 XLON 00318190470TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:39:41 427 702.00 XLON 00318191314TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:45:10 106 702.00 XLON 00318191632TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:45:10 1 702.00 XLON 00318191633TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:45:10 107 702.00 XLON 00318191634TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:49:05 109 702.00 XLON 00318191813TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:55:12 111 702.00 XLON 00318192045TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:55:39 112 702.00 XLON 00318192062TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:56:04 111 702.00 XLON 00318192081TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:57:36 432 701.00 XLON 00318192178TRLO1 10 January 2025 13:57:44 110 700.00 XLON 00318192192TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:05:28 114 700.00 XLON 00318192467TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:05:28 113 700.00 XLON 00318192468TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:21:28 107 700.00 XLON 00318193061TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:21:28 106 700.00 XLON 00318193062TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:25:41 115 699.00 XLON 00318193230TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:25:41 114 699.00 XLON 00318193231TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:28:06 326 701.00 XLON 00318193324TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:31:32 109 700.00 XLON 00318193531TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:39:32 111 699.00 XLON 00318193934TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:42:59 105 697.00 XLON 00318194118TRLO1 10 January 2025 14:59:49 315 700.00 XLON 00318195027TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:00:18 106 699.00 XLON 00318195085TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:01:42 224 697.00 XLON 00318195210TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:01:42 112 697.00 XLON 00318195211TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:03:24 110 697.00 XLON 00318195310TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:05:40 98 699.00 XLON 00318195431TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:06:02 189 699.00 XLON 00318195444TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:06:02 28 699.00 XLON 00318195445TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:06:59 20 696.00 XLON 00318195510TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:07:22 69 696.00 XLON 00318195524TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:07:39 115 696.00 XLON 00318195567TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:07:39 5 696.00 XLON 00318195568TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:07:39 109 696.00 XLON 00318195569TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:16:56 111 702.00 XLON 00318196133TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:17:51 113 702.00 XLON 00318196157TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:19:37 215 705.00 XLON 00318196289TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:20:58 197 705.00 XLON 00318196377TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:20:58 136 705.00 XLON 00318196378TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:20:58 12 705.00 XLON 00318196379TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:20:58 74 705.00 XLON 00318196380TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:20:58 25 705.00 XLON 00318196381TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:20:58 12 705.00 XLON 00318196382TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:23:06 83 705.00 XLON 00318196475TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:23:33 110 705.00 XLON 00318196518TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:27:48 112 707.00 XLON 00318196762TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:27:48 106 707.00 XLON 00318196763TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:30:05 97 706.00 XLON 00318196869TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:33:06 106 706.00 XLON 00318197048TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:53:29 194 704.00 XLON 00318197993TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:53:29 16 704.00 XLON 00318197994TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:54:14 70 703.00 XLON 00318198012TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:54:14 44 703.00 XLON 00318198013TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:55:26 49 703.00 XLON 00318198076TRLO1 10 January 2025 15:59:14 106 703.00 XLON 00318198238TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:06:41 113 701.00 XLON 00318198735TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:06:41 112 701.00 XLON 00318198736TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:06:41 113 701.00 XLON 00318198737TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:11:34 105 700.00 XLON 00318199075TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:11:34 105 700.00 XLON 00318199076TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:11:37 112 699.00 XLON 00318199079TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:14:38 74 699.00 XLON 00318199289TRLO1 10 January 2025 16:14:38 37 699.00 XLON 00318199290TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970