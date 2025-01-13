عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


1/13/2025 2:01:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 10th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,092
Lowest price per share (pence): 696.00
Highest price per share (pence): 728.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 705.1822

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,461,356 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,461,356 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 705.1822 10,092 696.00 728.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
10 January 2025 08:35:05 112 728.00 XLON 00318153333TRLO1
10 January 2025 08:51:46 106 726.00 XLON 00318157670TRLO1
10 January 2025 09:12:39 333 725.00 XLON 00318166962TRLO1
10 January 2025 09:17:01 109 724.00 XLON 00318168660TRLO1
10 January 2025 09:38:08 109 724.00 XLON 00318176286TRLO1
10 January 2025 09:48:09 115 721.00 XLON 00318179136TRLO1
10 January 2025 10:08:12 108 718.00 XLON 00318183702TRLO1
10 January 2025 10:44:03 106 719.00 XLON 00318185131TRLO1
10 January 2025 11:00:18 106 718.00 XLON 00318185538TRLO1
10 January 2025 11:11:29 114 716.00 XLON 00318185924TRLO1
10 January 2025 11:11:29 114 716.00 XLON 00318185925TRLO1
10 January 2025 11:15:00 109 715.00 XLON 00318186041TRLO1
10 January 2025 11:35:10 110 716.00 XLON 00318186807TRLO1
10 January 2025 11:51:51 114 712.00 XLON 00318187533TRLO1
10 January 2025 12:39:44 219 710.00 XLON 00318188827TRLO1
10 January 2025 12:57:16 106 709.00 XLON 00318189296TRLO1
10 January 2025 12:57:16 105 709.00 XLON 00318189297TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:11:54 113 706.00 XLON 00318189642TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:27:46 40 707.00 XLON 00318190089TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:27:46 65 707.00 XLON 00318190090TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:30:08 41 705.00 XLON 00318190288TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:30:18 172 705.00 XLON 00318190441TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:30:18 28 705.00 XLON 00318190442TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:30:18 78 705.00 XLON 00318190443TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:30:18 41 705.00 XLON 00318190444TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:30:27 114 703.00 XLON 00318190470TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:39:41 427 702.00 XLON 00318191314TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:45:10 106 702.00 XLON 00318191632TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:45:10 1 702.00 XLON 00318191633TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:45:10 107 702.00 XLON 00318191634TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:49:05 109 702.00 XLON 00318191813TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:55:12 111 702.00 XLON 00318192045TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:55:39 112 702.00 XLON 00318192062TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:56:04 111 702.00 XLON 00318192081TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:57:36 432 701.00 XLON 00318192178TRLO1
10 January 2025 13:57:44 110 700.00 XLON 00318192192TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:05:28 114 700.00 XLON 00318192467TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:05:28 113 700.00 XLON 00318192468TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:21:28 107 700.00 XLON 00318193061TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:21:28 106 700.00 XLON 00318193062TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:25:41 115 699.00 XLON 00318193230TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:25:41 114 699.00 XLON 00318193231TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:28:06 326 701.00 XLON 00318193324TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:31:32 109 700.00 XLON 00318193531TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:39:32 111 699.00 XLON 00318193934TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:42:59 105 697.00 XLON 00318194118TRLO1
10 January 2025 14:59:49 315 700.00 XLON 00318195027TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:00:18 106 699.00 XLON 00318195085TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:01:42 224 697.00 XLON 00318195210TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:01:42 112 697.00 XLON 00318195211TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:03:24 110 697.00 XLON 00318195310TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:05:40 98 699.00 XLON 00318195431TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:06:02 189 699.00 XLON 00318195444TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:06:02 28 699.00 XLON 00318195445TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:06:59 20 696.00 XLON 00318195510TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:07:22 69 696.00 XLON 00318195524TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:07:39 115 696.00 XLON 00318195567TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:07:39 5 696.00 XLON 00318195568TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:07:39 109 696.00 XLON 00318195569TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:16:56 111 702.00 XLON 00318196133TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:17:51 113 702.00 XLON 00318196157TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:19:37 215 705.00 XLON 00318196289TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:20:58 197 705.00 XLON 00318196377TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:20:58 136 705.00 XLON 00318196378TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:20:58 12 705.00 XLON 00318196379TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:20:58 74 705.00 XLON 00318196380TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:20:58 25 705.00 XLON 00318196381TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:20:58 12 705.00 XLON 00318196382TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:23:06 83 705.00 XLON 00318196475TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:23:33 110 705.00 XLON 00318196518TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:27:48 112 707.00 XLON 00318196762TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:27:48 106 707.00 XLON 00318196763TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:30:05 97 706.00 XLON 00318196869TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:33:06 106 706.00 XLON 00318197048TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:53:29 194 704.00 XLON 00318197993TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:53:29 16 704.00 XLON 00318197994TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:54:14 70 703.00 XLON 00318198012TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:54:14 44 703.00 XLON 00318198013TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:55:26 49 703.00 XLON 00318198076TRLO1
10 January 2025 15:59:14 106 703.00 XLON 00318198238TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:06:41 113 701.00 XLON 00318198735TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:06:41 112 701.00 XLON 00318198736TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:06:41 113 701.00 XLON 00318198737TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:11:34 105 700.00 XLON 00318199075TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:11:34 105 700.00 XLON 00318199076TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:11:37 112 699.00 XLON 00318199079TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:14:38 74 699.00 XLON 00318199289TRLO1
10 January 2025 16:14:38 37 699.00 XLON 00318199290TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109082504


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search