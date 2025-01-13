Ontechstreet Returns From Hiatus

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) OnTechStreet , the leading and cybersecurity news and information website catering to African-Americans has resumed publishing online.



The website suspended operations while Tom Huskerson, editor and lead writer, pursued cybersecurity training and certification.



OnTechStreet returns with a renewed focus on the African-American user, their various devices and internet usage. The website provides news and updates on cybersecurity, social media, black digital entrepreneurs, technology advancements, digital privacy, online scams, new apps, and associated laws that impact the African-American community.



In addition, our readers will learn what is happening in cyberspace including cultural news, digital discrimination, the digital divide, the use of computers in education and the 'Celebrity Cyber Report' that highlights the business and actions of African-American celebrities in cyberspace.



Tom Huskerson, the website editor, describes OnTechStreet as“The one place where black people can learn what the internet can do for us, and to us, if we are not careful. How does technology help African-Americans? How are we participating in the digital revolution? And what is happening in cyberspace that we need to be aware of?”



OnTechStreet resumes publishing on June 21st, 2024.



