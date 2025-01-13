Ulterground Records Releases“Notes Of The Observer”, The Second Full Solo Album By Stefan Kristinkov

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Brooklyn, NY, August 28, 2024



Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of the“Notes Of The Observer”, the next chapter in the enchanting musical world of Stefan Kristinkov.



Entitled 'Notes of the Observer', Stefan Kristinkov's latest musical odyssey transcends conventional genres, weaving a tapestry of ambient electronic, new age, cross-over jazz, and neo-classical influences. Over eight years in the making, this album is a testament to Stefan's dedication to crafting a sonic landscape that mirrors his deep reverence for nature and profound respect for musical craftsmanship.



- "... fuses a pastoral quality with one of a post-dystopian future" - /Queen City Sounds and Art/



Drawing from the ethereal textures of ambient electronic music pioneered by such artists like Brian Eno and Aphex Twin, Stefan constructs intricate soundscapes with elusive rhythms, characteristic for the Nature itself, that envelop the listener in a serene yet introspective atmosphere. The influence of new age artists such as Enya and Vangelis is palpable, with its emphasis on spiritual and meditative qualities, inviting listeners to embark on a contemplative journey through sound. Cross-over jazz elements add a dynamic flair to the album, infusing complexity and improvisational spirit into the compositions. Stefan's mastery of the clarinet, an instrument both versatile and emotive, serves as a focal point, blending seamlessly with the post-minimalist aesthetics that underpin his compositional approach. Echoing the works of composers like Ludovico Einaudi and Max Richter, the neo-classical touchstones in 'Notes of the Observer' lend a timeless elegance to the music, characterized by its richness and sophistication.



Stefan's clarinet performances are not just virtuosic displays but emotive expressions that resonate with the natural world he so deeply admires. Through his meticulous attention to detail and nuanced interpretations, he creates a mesmerizing cinematic experience that transcends language and speaks directly to the soul. Each composition is a 'note' from the observer's perspective - an emotional vignette rather than a mere semantic statement - inviting listeners to reflect deeply on the profound ideas and interconnectedness found in the world around us.



'Notes of the Observer' is more than an album; it is a transformative musical journey, where each track unfolds like a chapter in a story, encouraging listeners to pause, contemplate, and rediscover the beauty and complexity of existence through the lens of music.



Notes Of The Observer is available on all major streaming and download platforms starting August 28th, 2024.







Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive international performing background, currently based in the New York City. His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected musical elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres.



Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity allowing him to consistently explore new

Contact:

Boris Coello

Ulterground Records

boris ulterground

Phone/Fax: +1 360 361 5179

