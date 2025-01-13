DEME Secures Contract For Foundation And Offshore Substation Installation At Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm In Taiwan
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME SECURES CONTRACT FOR FOUNDATION AND OFFSHORE SUBSTATION INSTALLATION AT FENGMIAO 1 OFFSHORE WIND Farm IN TAIWAN
DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has been awarded a substantial contract by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for the transport and installation of foundations and the offshore substation for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.
