DEME Secures Contract For Foundation And Offshore Substation Installation At Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm In Taiwan

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME SECURES CONTRACT FOR FOUNDATION AND OFFSHORE SUBSTATION INSTALLATION AT FENGMIAO 1 OFFSHORE WIND IN TAIWAN DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has been awarded a substantial contract by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for the and installation of foundations and the offshore substation for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

