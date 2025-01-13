Donald Trump's Inauguration: Invitation Sent To XI, Prominent Tech Leaders Is PM Modi Attending? Check List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Donald will take oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, several prominent personalities, including polititians, tech leader, business leaders, others, will attend his inaugaration event. Check full list here:

Prominent tech leaders invited: who are attending?

As per sources close to the organisers, Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to go to the event.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is also likely to be present. In addition to Altman, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil also plan to be at the inauguration, according to a company spokesperson.

Trump said at a press conference last month that Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Google co-founder Sergey Brin met with him together at Mar-a-Lago, though Google has not confirmed the meeting.

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will be at some of the surrounding festivities, according to the company. Uber also plans to host an inauguration party in Washington with Elon Musk's X social media firm and The Free Press, a media company.

Coinbase Global Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong has been invited to events around the inaugural including a presidential dinner, the company said.

During his first term, Trump clashed with Silicon Valley on issues such as immigration and online content moderation. He was not in best terms with executives such as Zuckerberg and Amazon Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

However, recently both Meta and Amazon pledged to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. Zuckerberg and Bezos have also dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Altman, meanwhile, personally donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund after having previously given money to President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaign.

Invites sent to world leaders: Is PM Modi attending?

Breaking traditions, Trump sent invitation to world leaders. He has sent personal invites to some leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Confirming the news, Trump spokeswoman Karolie Leavitt said during a show on Fox News, "This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just allies but our adversaries and our competitors, too."

However, there is no confirmation yet whether PM Modi is attending

Who will attend from India?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the Donald Trump inauguration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration during his visit to the US.

Last month, Jaishankar said Trump has had a positive political view of India and it is in a much more advantageous position than many other countries to build "deeper" relations with his administration and take the bilateral ties forward.

"During the visit, the external affairs minister will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion," the MEA said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)