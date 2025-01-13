Devops Market Size To Attain $57.90 Billion By 2030: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global DevOps size was valued at $ 6.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment, and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high rate of adoption among SMEs and software development application and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 306 Pages) at:DevOps is a word that combines the terms development and operations to describe a collaborative or shared approach to the duties done by an organization's application development and IT operations teams. In addition, iterative software development, automation, and programmable infrastructure deployment and maintenance are all part of DevOps. Moreover, building trust and harmony between developers and systems administrators, as well as matching technology initiatives to business objectives, are all part of the phrase. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the devops market size includes surge in need for continuous and fast application delivery and increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the growth of the market. In addition, growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the growth of the market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in AI and its use in application development and high rate of adoption among SMEs is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the DevOps market growth.The report segments the global DevOps market on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global DevOps market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsBy component, the solution segment dominated the DevOps market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to the surge in need for continuous and rapid application delivery. In addition, it enables enterprises to increase the overall quality of their software products while still meeting the expectations of their clients. However, service segment witnessed the highest CAGR in the DevOps market , owing to growing demand for DevOps services across various SMEs and large enterprises for improving operational efficiency.By cloud type, the public segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global DevOps industry. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeAmazon Web Services, inc.BroadcomDell Technologies, Inc.Google LLCHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPIBM CorporationMicro focusMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationRackspace TechnologyGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Region wise, the DevOps market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to large number of vendors and favorable government policies. Moreover, increase in cloud-enabled activities and growth in cloud marketplace trends such as adoption of multi & hybrid cloud environments and private cloud repatriation in North America are expected to drive the growth of the DevOps market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to rapid digital transformation and a large number of new age startups in the region.By region, the global DevOps market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:With the advent of a global pandemic and various social distancing measures and lockdowns being imposed, a majority of individuals that were now indefinitely stuck in their homes increased their dependence on digital and online resources for their various needs from entertainment to essential goods and service procurement. According to a report published by British telecommunications services provider- BT group, the UK saw a rise of up to 60.0% in its average weekday network traffic over the previous year 2019. Such consumer trends helped businesses operating across various industry verticals to increase their digital presence and expand their consumer base during the period. 