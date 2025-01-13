Cattle Lifter Detained Under PSA In Jammu
Date
1/13/2025 12:04:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An alleged cattle lifter was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Sunday, Police said.
Mohd Mansha alias“Gunnu”, a resident of Raipur Jagir Bhadhrotre, was the fourth alleged bovine smuggler or cattle lifter booked under the PSA in the Nagrota sub-division of Jammu this month, a police spokesman said.
Mansha, who was named in five FIRs at different police stations since 2021, was apprehended from the Domana area and subsequently sent to a jail under the Act, he said.
The spokesman said his activities were hurting the sentiments of a particular community, prompting police to prepare a dossier for his detention under the PSA.
