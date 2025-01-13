Air Cargo Demand Up 8.2% In November 2024 - 16Th Month Of Consecutive Growth
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 09 January 2025 (Geneva)
- The International Air transport Association (IATA) released data for November 2024 global air cargo markets showing:
Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 8.2% compared to November 2023 levels (9.5% for international operations) for a 16th consecutive month of growth.
Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 4.6% compared to November 2023 (6.5% for international operations).
'It was a good November for air cargo with 8.2% demand growth nearly doubling the 4.6% growth in cargo capacity. Fuel costs tracked at 22% below previous-year levels and tight market conditions supported yield growth at 7.8%. All things considered we are looking to close out 2024 air cargo performance on a profitable note. While this strong performance is very likely to extend into 2025, there are some downside risks that must be carefully watched. These include inflation, geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions,' said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.
Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:
Year-on-year, industrial production rose 2.1% in October. Global goods trade grew for a seventh consecutive month, reporting a 1.6% increase.
The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for global manufacturing output was above the 50-mark for November, indicating growth. However, the PMI for new export orders remained below the 50-mark, suggesting ongoing uncertainty and weakness in global trade.
US headline inflation, based on the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 0.1 percentage points to 2.7% in November. In the same month, the inflation rate in the EU increased by 0.2 percentage points to 2.5%. China's consumer inflation fell to 0.2% in November, continuing concerns of an economic slowdown.
November Regional Performance
Asia-Pacific airlines
saw 13.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased by 9.4% year-on-year.
North American
carriers
saw 6.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity increased by 2.2% year-on-year.
European carriers
saw 5.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity increased 4.3% year-on-year.
Middle Eastern carriers
saw 3.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity decreased by 0.6% year-on-year.
Latin American carriers
saw 11.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity increased 6.4% year-on-year.
African airlines
saw a 0.7% year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in November, the slowest among regions. Capacity increased by 0.4% year-on-year.
Trade Lane Growth:
International routes experienced exceptional traffic levels for the 16th
consecutive month with a 9.5% year-on-year increase in November. Airlines are benefiting from rising e-commerce demand in the US and Europe amid ongoing capacity limits in ocean shipping.
|
Trade Lane
|
YOY Growth
|
Notes
|
Market Share
of Industry
|
Asia-North America
|
+13%
|
13 consecutive months of growth
|
24.90%
|
Europe-Asia
|
+12.9%
|
21consecutive months of growth
|
19.60%
|
Middle East -Europe
|
+9.9%
|
16 consecutive months of growth
|
5.00%
|
Middle East-Asia
|
+9.0%
|
18 consecutive months of growth
|
7.20%
|
Within Asia
|
+12.2%
|
13 consecutive months of growth
|
6.70%
|
North America-
Europe
|
+5.6%
|
13 consecutive months of growth
|
14.20%
|
Africa-Asia
|
+7.6%
|
15 consecutive months of growth
|
1.20%
*Share is based on full-year 2023 CTKs.
