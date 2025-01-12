Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Thank PM Modi, Yogi Govt For Extensive Arrangements

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 13 (IANS) Devotees expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh and Prime Narendra Modi for the extensive arrangements during the Maha Kumbh 2025 on Monday.

One of the most revered Hindu festivals, Maha Kumbh, commenced on Monday with the auspicious 'Shahi Snan' at the Sangam in Prayagraj, marking the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

This spiritual event, occurring once every 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment, began on 'Paush Purnima,' attracting over 4 million devotees on the first day.

Prayagraj transformed into a spiritual hub and welcomed saints, seers, pilgrims, and devotees from across India and the world.

The massive gathering witnessed people performing the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip in the Sangam, symbolising the cleansing of sins and the attainment of spiritual merit.

The Maha Kumbh, spanning from January 13 to February 26, is expected to host an unprecedented 45 crore people, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the safety and convenience of the attendees.

Devotional activities, including aarti and other rituals, were conducted with fervour, uniting people in their faith.

Speaking to IANS, Sarita Yadav, a devotee from Rajasthan, expressed her joy, saying, "It feels like we are in heaven to be here. The arrangements are good. We thank PM Modi and the state government for such an amazing experience."

Another devotee, Neelam Pacheriya, shared her sentiments with IANS, stating, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us. We took a holy dip in the Sangam, and it's all because of the incredible efforts and arrangements made by PM Modi and the authorities."

As the Maha Kumbh unfolds, it promises to offer an unparalleled experience of devotion, faith, and cultural celebration to millions who journey to the sacred city of Prayagraj.