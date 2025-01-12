Innocsr Successfully Registers Voluntary Carbon Credits For Green Brick Production In Nepal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Good Bricks eliminates the burning of in its process, producing durable, smooth, clean bricks.

The Good Bricks System ensures top-quality, equal size, smooth finishing to its eco-friendly bricks.

- Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO InnoCSRKATHMANDU, NEPAL, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InnoCSR , a leader in sustainable construction technology, proudly announces the successful registration of its Good Bricks System under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the world's most widely used greenhouse gas crediting program. The Good Bricks System, a non-fired, eco-friendly brick production technology, eliminates the need for fossil fuel combustion, leading to significant reductions in CO2 emissions compared to traditional fired bricks.This milestone is a critical step forward for Good Bricks, that enables Good Bricks to undergo verification for the issuance of Verified Carbon Units (VCUs), which can be sold on the voluntary carbon market to entities aiming to accelerate climate action and sustainable development across the world.This achievement highlights InnoCSR's commitment to reshaping the construction sector by providing low-carbon, sustainable solutions. The integration of carbon credits not only incentivizes green practices but also aligns with global climate action goals by offering measurable and verifiable reductions in emissions."We are thrilled to have achieved this registry for our Good Bricks technology," said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR. "This step reinforces our mission to drive meaningful environmental change while creating economic opportunities in developing regions. Carbon credits represent a crucial mechanism for scaling our impact and encouraging the adoption of sustainable technologies across the construction industry."InnoCSR's efforts to promote voluntary carbon markets underscore its broader vision of a greener, more responsible construction landscape. The initiative also opens the door for partnerships with companies and governments aiming to promote verified climate-friendly solutions through carbon financing.

