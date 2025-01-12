Shipwaves Honored With Prestigious LEAPS Award 2024 For Supply Chain Innovation, Excellence In Logistics, Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shipwaves Winning LEAPS 2024 Award

Shipwaves Winning LEAPS 2024 Award

Shipwaves Earns Prestigious LEAPS Award 2024 for Excellence in Innovation, Technology, and Sustainability in MSME Logistics Sector."

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shipwaves proudly announces its achievement of the LEAPS (Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield) Award 2024 in the MSME - Logistics Service Providers category. This prestigious recognition, initiated by the of Commerce & Industry, of India, celebrates excellence and innovation in the logistics sector.The LEAPS Award recognizes organizations that excel in various critical aspects of logistics operations. Shipwaves was evaluated on key parameters such as:1. **Supply Chain Innovation**: Shipwaves has consistently demonstrated its ability to revolutionize global trade through advanced strategies and innovative practices. By leveraging data-driven insights and adopting cutting-edge solutions, the company has enhanced efficiency across the supply chain.2. **Technology Adoption**: Over the past decade, Shipwaves has been at the forefront of technology adoption, developing a state-of-the-art SaaS platform that empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains. This innovative platform digitizes and automates the end-to-end supply chain processes, from Order Management to GRNs and Freight Procurement to AI-powered freight auditing. Shipwaves' commitment to building and refining this technology highlights its dedication to staying ahead in the industry.3. **Sustainability Initiatives**: Shipwaves is committed to reducing the environmental impact of logistics. As part of this commitment, the company has launched a Carbon Emission Calculator adhering to GLEC standards, supporting all modes of transport. This innovative tool simplifies the complex tasks of forecasting, calculating, and monitoring carbon footprints, making them accessible and manageable for businesses. Additionally, Shipwaves' professional team facilitates carbon offsetting options, enabling clients to take actionable steps toward reducing their environmental impact. By providing these comprehensive solutions, Shipwaves is setting a new benchmark in sustainability.4. **Operational Excellence**: Delivering reliable and efficient service has always been a core focus for Shipwaves. The company's operational strategies ensure consistent performance, high customer satisfaction, and seamless execution of logistics solutions.The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Hon'ble Minister Mr. Piyush Goyal, a visionary leader who has been pivotal in driving India's growth through innovation and sustainability. Receiving the award from such a distinguished figure underscores the importance of Shipwaves' contributions to the industry.In a statement, Shipwaves expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) , and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Piyush Goyal, and other esteemed officials. The company acknowledged the supportive policies and initiatives that have created a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and innovate.Shipwaves also dedicated this achievement to its team, partners, and customers, whose unwavering support and collaboration have been integral to its success.“This award belongs to everyone who has been a part of our journey,” a company spokesperson said.“Together, we are shaping the future of logistics.”As a forward-thinking logistics service provider, Shipwaves remains committed to driving change in the industry. The company envisions a future where technology and sustainability are at the forefront of logistics operations, ensuring efficiency, predictability, and environmental responsibility.The LEAPS Award aligns perfectly with Shipwaves' mission to revolutionize the logistics sector. By focusing on innovation and sustainability, the company aims to support India's ambitious vision for a robust and future-ready logistics ecosystem. This recognition reinforces Shipwaves' dedication to creating solutions that address the dynamic needs of global trade and supply chains.Shipwaves' journey is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and resilience. From humble beginnings to becoming a recognized leader in logistics, the company has consistently prioritized customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.In recent years, Shipwaves has expanded its portfolio to include a range of value-added services designed to simplify complex logistics challenges. By offering end-to-end solutions, the company has strengthened its position as a trusted partner for businesses across diverse industries. Its customer-centric approach and commitment to quality have earned Shipwaves a reputation for excellence in the logistics community.Looking ahead, Shipwaves plans to build on this momentum by investing further in technology and sustainability. The company is exploring emerging technologies such as AI and ML for supply chain transparency and automation for improved efficiency. These advancements will enable Shipwaves to stay ahead of industry trends and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients.The LEAPS Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a motivator for future endeavors. It reflects Shipwaves' unwavering commitment to excellence and its vision of transforming logistics into a more efficient, sustainable, and innovative industry.As Shipwaves celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on its mission to make a lasting impact on the logistics landscape. By fostering partnerships, embracing innovation, and prioritizing sustainability, Shipwaves is well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of logistics.---For further updates on Shipwaves' initiatives and achievements, stay connected with us on our official platforms.

Huseni Vohra

Shipwaves Online Limited

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.