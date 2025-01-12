Arowana Recognised Among Real Leaders’ Top Impact Companies For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arowana ranks in the top 50 impact companies globally for the 6th year in a row

For 2025 onwards, Real Leaders Top Impact Companies competition rules apply a stricter criteria

Recognition reflects Arowana's commitment to its core purpose and status as a leading B Corp

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arowana, the leading B Corporation-accredited global firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the 2025 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies , a testament to its unwavering commitment to its purpose of growing people, companies, and values. This recognition highlights Arowana's leadership globally in investing in and building sustainable and impact-focussed companies.

Now in its seventh year, the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list celebrates privately owned businesses that deliver measurable social and environmental benefits. Arowana's recognition reflects its mission-driven focus and proud status as a certified B Corporation , affirming its dedication to the highest social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency.

Setting a New Standard for Purpose-Driven Business

The competition saw over 300 qualifying applications from more than 15 countries, evaluated on growth, revenue, and the six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation.

With stricter criteria-including a higher revenue threshold and more rigorous impact evaluations-this year's ranking spotlighted companies that lead with authenticity and purpose.

“It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days,” said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders.“We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organisations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025, inspiring better leaders for a better world.”

Arowana's Core Purpose: Growing People, Companies, and Values

As a global investment group, Arowana is committed to channelling resources and supporting the transformation and growth of enterprises that contribute to environmental resilience, foster equitable opportunities, and deliver lasting value for stakeholders.

Kevin Chin, Founder and CEO of Arowana, said: “We are very grateful to be named again as one of the Top Impact Companies of 2025 by Real Leaders. At Arowana, we believe that business has a profound role to play in shaping a better future and we are steadfastly committed to our core impact-driven purpose. As a certified B Corp, our team strives to lead by example-aligning financial performance with measurable social and environmental impact. This award affirms that purpose and profit can coexist and thrive together.

“We are grateful to Real Leaders for championing the power of purpose-driven leadership and for creating a platform that celebrates businesses making a difference globally. To stand alongside so many remarkable companies is an honour.”

To view the full 2025 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking, visit .

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritises employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

About Arowana

Arowana is a leading B Corp-certified global investment firm with several operating companies and investments in electric vehicles, renewable energy, vocational and professional education, technology and software, venture capital, and impact asset management. Arowana's purpose is to grow people, companies, and value.

Contact information:

