(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is rapidly growing, driven by advancements in machine learning, big data analytics, and precision medicine. AI applications, including diagnostic tools, predictive analytics, and robotic surgeries, are revolutionizing patient care and operational efficiency. The market is poised for significant expansion due to increasing healthcare data volumes and rising demand for cost-effective solutions. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is projected to witness exponential growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 17,198.9 million by 2025. Revenue is expected to surge at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2025 to 2035, ultimately reaching an anticipated market size of USD 77,456.4 million by 2035. This remarkable expansion underscores the transformative potential of AI technologies in revolutionizing healthcare systems worldwide. The integration of artificial intelligence technologies into healthcare systems is reshaping medical practices by enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining operational efficiency. Core technologies such as machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing (NLP) , deep learning, and advanced querying methods are being applied across a range of healthcare applications. These include diagnostics, treatment planning, drug discovery, and patient management, paving the way for more personalized and efficient healthcare delivery. The market for artificial intelligence in healthcare is likely to thrive as a result of the need to reduce rising healthcare costs and the growing shortage of care providers. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in healthcare to interpret and analyze data in order to perform clinical diagnoses and propose suitable treatment strategies for a condition. It analyses disease patterns and symptoms using a variety of technologies and advanced algorithms while also giving healthcare professionals improved direction, criticism, and support. In addition, AI-powered systems can analyze healthcare data through wearable smart devices, offer patients digital and virtual consultations, and provide drug formulation and management services. Key Takeaways Exponential Growth : The healthcare AI market is set to grow at a robust pace, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions. Enhanced Efficiency : AI-powered tools are reducing the burden on healthcare professionals by automating routine tasks, optimizing resource allocation, and improving decision-making processes. Patient-Centric Care : The adoption of AI is facilitating personalized treatment plans and proactive disease management, significantly improving patient experiences and outcomes.

"The advent of artificial intelligence in healthcare represents a paradigm shift in how medical services are delivered. By leveraging AI, healthcare providers can achieve unprecedented levels of accuracy and efficiency, ultimately improving the quality of care for patients worldwide. However, to fully realize its potential, the industry must address key challenges such as data security, ethical considerations, and equitable access. With continued innovation and collaboration, AI stands poised to redefine the future of healthcare," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). Get the Full Scoop-view the Complete Report! -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=faca1c6f-1b7e-4a5b-a2a7-40dcd0625149&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="400" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/faca1c6f-1b7e-4a5b-a2a7-40dcd0625149/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.png" width="400" /> What are the Major Drivers Boosting the Demand for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market? One of the key factors driving the market's advancement is the growing use of robots in surgical and rehabilitation treatments in the healthcare sector. Neurological, orthopedic, and laparoscopic minimally invasive (MI) surgery can be successfully carried out by robots. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the growing trend of digitization and automation in the healthcare sector. AI is being used in a variety of medical systems and gadgets to facilitate and secure data handling. Additionally, this helps to produce patient-specific data that is used to provide specialized pharmaceutical and diagnostic services. The aging population and their increased dependency on healthcare services are other factors driving the market. Most elderly care products now use AI, including smart devices for aged care, fall detection, and virtual companions. While industrial robots are utilized in healthcare facilities to carry out numerous everyday activities, these empathetic robots may also care for patients who are physically and mentally challenged. Which Region Shows Strong Growth Potential in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market? Due to improvements in healthcare IT infrastructure, rising healthcare expenses, and broad adoption of AI/ML technologies, North America dominated the AI in healthcare market and accounted for the major revenue share. The market is expanding in Europe due to rising awareness of the use of AI-based technologies and increasing demand for value-based services. Over the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have profitable growth. This growth rate is due to the fast technological advancements and development as well as ventures concentrating on AI-based healthcare technology. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Growth Drivers Rising Healthcare Costs : Escalating expenses in healthcare systems are prompting the adoption of AI to reduce operational costs while maintaining high-quality care. Advancements in Data Analytics : The availability of big data and advancements in analytics tools are enabling more precise diagnostics and targeted therapies. Supportive Regulatory Environment : Favorable government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting digital healthcare are accelerating AI adoption. Aging Population : The growing elderly demographic is increasing the demand for efficient and effective healthcare solutions, where AI plays a critical role. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Challenges Data Privacy and Security : Ensuring the confidentiality and security of patient data remains a significant concern for stakeholders. High Implementation Costs : Initial investment and infrastructure requirements for AI adoption can be prohibitively expensive for smaller healthcare providers. Skill Gap : A shortage of professionals skilled in AI technologies poses a barrier to widespread implementation. Ethical Concerns : The ethical implications of AI-driven decision-making in critical healthcare scenarios require careful consideration. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Key Highlights

Breakthrough Innovations : AI is revolutionizing drug discovery by significantly reducing the time required for research and development, with some solutions already achieving remarkable success in oncology and rare disease treatments.

Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring : The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, with AI enabling remote diagnostics and continuous patient monitoring.

AI-Powered Robotics : From surgical robots to AI-driven prosthetics, the industry is witnessing unprecedented advancements in medical technology. Collaborative Ecosystems : Strategic partnerships between technology companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions are fostering innovation and driving growth. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country-wise Insights United States : The growing adoption of AI for medical image analysis is driving significant demand for the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in the United States. The use of AI in diagnostics and imaging enhances accuracy and efficiency, making it a critical tool in modern healthcare. Germany : An increased focus on AI in precision medicine is propelling market growth in Germany. The integration of AI-driven solutions is enabling personalized treatment plans, improving patient outcomes, and fueling advancements in healthcare technology. Japan : Advancements in robotics are playing a pivotal role in the expansion of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market within Japan. Robotic systems powered by AI are being increasingly utilized in surgeries and patient care, contributing to the market's growth trajectory.

The section below covers the industry analysis for the artificial intelligence in healthcare market for different countries. Industry analysis of consumer demand on key countries in several regions of the globe, including North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), is provided. The United States is anticipated to remain at the forefront in North America through 2035. India is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2035.

Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) USA 6.6% Canada 8.8% Germany 13.2% France 11.0% Italy 12.1% UK 9.9% Spain 9.3% China 17.1%

Key Players of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cloudmedx Inc.

DeepMind

Enlitic Inc.

General Vision Inc.

International Business Machines

iCarbon

Intel Corporation

Medtronic

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Welltok Inc. Other

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Offering:

In terms of offering, the industry is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the industry is machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing, deep learning, querying method, and others.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segmented into robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patients, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

Author by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

