South Korea's Yoon To Miss Impeachment Trial Hearing Due To Security Risks
Date
1/12/2025 3:11:08 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol will be absent
from his impeachment trial hearing due to security concerns, his
lawyer said, Azernews reports.
The first official hearing in the impeachment case against Yoon
will be held this week before the country's Constitutional Court.
The court will hear first oral arguments on Tuesday, according to
Yonhap News.
The outcome of the case will determine whether Yoon will be
removed from office or reinstated, in which case he will re-assume
his presidential powers. In addition, there is an outstanding
arrest warrant against the impeached president. The warrant was
extended by the court last Wednesday after the Corruption
Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) failed to
detain Yoon on January 3.
MENAFN12012025000195011045ID1109081598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.