South Korea's Yoon To Miss Impeachment Trial Hearing Due To Security Risks

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol will be absent from his impeachment trial hearing due to security concerns, his lawyer said, Azernews reports.

The first official hearing in the impeachment case against Yoon will be held this week before the country's Constitutional Court. The court will hear first oral arguments on Tuesday, according to Yonhap News.

The outcome of the case will determine whether Yoon will be removed from office or reinstated, in which case he will re-assume his presidential powers. In addition, there is an outstanding arrest warrant against the impeached president. The warrant was extended by the court last Wednesday after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) failed to detain Yoon on January 3.