Criminal Investigator On Donald Trump Resigns From Department Of Justice
Date
1/12/2025 3:11:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Special Counsel Jack Smith resigned from the United States
Department of Justice after completing the work on criminal
investigations against President-elect Donald Trump,
Azernews reports.
The resignation became effective on Friday, according to a court
filing, as reported by CNN. Smith was in charge of the
investigations against trump regarding his alleged efforts to
overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the
mishandling of classified documents after his term as president
ended in 2021.
In November, Smith presented a motion to withdraw the felony
charges against Trump and also asked the court to dismiss the case
against the president-elect because it would contradict the DoJ's
policy prohibiting the prosecution of sitting presidents.
MENAFN12012025000195011045ID1109081594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.