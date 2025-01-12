عربي


Criminal Investigator On Donald Trump Resigns From Department Of Justice

1/12/2025 3:11:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Special Counsel Jack Smith resigned from the United States Department of Justice after completing the work on criminal investigations against President-elect Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

The resignation became effective on Friday, according to a court filing, as reported by CNN. Smith was in charge of the investigations against trump regarding his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the mishandling of classified documents after his term as president ended in 2021.

In November, Smith presented a motion to withdraw the felony charges against Trump and also asked the court to dismiss the case against the president-elect because it would contradict the DoJ's policy prohibiting the prosecution of sitting presidents.

AzerNews

