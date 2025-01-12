Eighty Injured In Recent Russian Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Remain In Hospitals
1/12/2025 3:10:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 80 individuals injured in recent Russian attacks remain hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia.
Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration shared this update during a TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.
“Currently, 80 people are in hospitals, 10 of them are in critical condition. The injured have all the necessary medical supplies and equipment. Everything required for their treatment is being provided,” he said.
Fedorov noted that the region suffered over 3,000 attacks this week. The January 8 assault was particularly devastating, marking a record for the highest number of injuries in a single incident as 130 people sought medical attention. Over the week, 16 people lost their lives.
The regional head added that on January 10, the Russian drones attacked the city damaging 22 residences.
As reported by Ukrinform, 334 strikes were reported in the last 24 hours, affecting 11 civilian communities across the region.
