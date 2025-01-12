US, UK Unveil Widespread Sanctions Against Russia's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain on Friday announced sanctions against Russia's sector, including oil giant Neft, just days before outgoing President Joe Biden leaves office.

The US Treasury Department said it was designating more than 180 ships as well as Russian oil majors Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, fulfilling "the G7 commitment to reduce Russian revenues from energy."

At the same time, the UK announced sanctions against the two companies, saying their profits were "lining [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war chest and facilitating the war" in Ukraine.

"Taking on Russian oil companies will drain Russia's war chest, and every ruble we take from Putin's hands helps save Ukrainian lives," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

Russian state news agencies reported.

"Gazprom Neft considers the decision to include its assets on the sanctions list as baseless, illegitimate and contrary to the principles of free competition," Russian state news agencies quoted a company representative as saying.

Oil prices rose on the news, with a barrel of Brent North Sea crude oil for delivery in March up 3.6 per cent at $79.68 at around 4:45 pm in Washington.

'Sweeping action'

Even before the sanctions were officially announced, rumors of fresh designations sparked condemnation from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who told reporters that the Biden administration was trying to leave incoming US President Donald Trump "as heavy a legacy as possible."

In total, the United States announced sanctions against almost 400 people and entities.

These include 183 oil-carrying vessels, along with Russian oil traders and oilfield providers, the two Russian oil majors, and more than two dozen of their subsidiaries, according to the Treasury Department.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to speak with Putin about the sanctions, which also affect Petroleum Industry of Serbia [NIS], majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and its parent company, Gazprom.

NIS is the only supplier of gas to Serbia and the majority owner of both gas pipelines that transport gas from Russia to households and industries in the country.

"Today, the United States imposed the most significant sanctions yet on Russia's energy sector, by far the largest source of revenue for Putin's war," Daleep Singh, the Biden administration's deputy national security advisor for international economics, said in a statement.

Senior administration officials told reporters that the measures were designed to give the United States additional leverage to help broker a "just peace" between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday praised the United States for introducing the sanctions.

"These measures deliver a significant blow to the financial foundation of Russia's war machine by disrupting its entire supply chain," he wrote in a post on the social media platform X.