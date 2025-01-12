Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order To Help Los Angeles Rebuild Faster And Stronger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The executive order issued by Governor Newsom will:



Suspend CEQA review and California Coastal Act permitting for reconstruction of properties substantially damaged or destroyed in recent Southern California wildfires.

Direct state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements, including provisions of the Building Code, that can safely be suspended or streamlined to accelerate rebuilding and make it more affordable.

Extend protections against price gouging on building materials, storage services, construction, and other essential goods and services to January 7, 2026, in Los Angeles County. Commit to working with the Legislature to identify statutory changes that can help expedite rebuilding while enhancing wildfire resilience and safety.

Governor Newsom will continue to work administratively and with the Legislature to help those affected by the recent fires rebuild what they have lost.

A copy of the executive order can be found here .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.