A Day Of Many Firsts: PM Modi’S Historic 6-Hour Session With Young India

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering of the youth at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on National Youth Day on Sunday. The interaction marked the event with several unprecedented initiatives.

Addressing the young India, PM Modi stressed the significance of setting big goals for India's development by 2047. He also urged the youth to step out of their comfort zones to achieve these objectives.

The event was remarkable for its many“firsts”. PM Modi spent a remarkable six hours with the young leaders, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., engaging in discussions and interactions on various topics and subjects.

The event started off with an exhibition where PM Modi held interactions with the youth and witnessed a range of innovative ideas that showcased their creativity and problem-solving abilities.

During the event, 10 young leaders presented their ideas on diverse topics, including sustainable development, integrating technology with agriculture, and strategies to transform India into a manufacturing and startup hub.

PM Modi shared his insights with the leaders, offering suggestions and urging them to work towards these goals. He emphasised the importance of their contributions in realising a“Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Around 3000 young minds from across the country participated in these enriching discussions, providing a platform for open dialogue and idea exchange.

In a unique first, PM Modi also had lunch with the young leaders, engaging in thought-provoking conversations at the lunch table. During the lunch, young girls from the Northeast interacted with the Prime Minister, offering a chance for regional representation and inclusion in the discussions.

The event concluded with PM Modi delivering an inspiring speech, presenting his vision for India's future and calling on the youth to join the journey towards a prosperous and developed nation. He urged them to become catalysts for change, drawing from the innovative ideas shared throughout the day.

This dialogue not only set a new precedent in youth engagement but also reflected the government's commitment to empowering the younger generation as leaders of the future.