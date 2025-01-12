Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of Jan 13 – Jan 17, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Banco Central do Brasil releases its Economic Activity index this week, offering a preview of Brazil's GDP. Meanwhile, the US federal Reserve's Beige book report takes center stage in the global economic calendar. These events shape the financial landscape from January 13 to 17.
Eurozone
United States
Monday kicks off with the Focus Report, compiled by Brazil's Central bank . This document presents key market economic forecasts. Japanese markets remain closed for Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday.
Tuesday brings the US Producer Price Index (PPI), a crucial inflation indicator. It measures average price changes received by domestic producers for goods and services. Argentina also releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) results on this day.
Wednesday sees the UK and US publishing their respective CPIs. The US Federal Reserve also releases its Beige Book. This report details current economic conditions across the Fed's 12 districts. Brazil shares data on service sector growth and foreign exchange flow.
Thursday's packed agenda includes the UK's trade balance and GDP figures. China also reports its GDP and retail sales data. Germany's CPI, the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting minutes, and US initial jobless claims round out the day's events.
Friday concludes the week with Brazil's General Price Index-10 (IGP-10). This index records inflation from the 11th of the previous month to the 10th of the current month. Internationally, the Eurozone CPI and UK retail sales data close out the week's economic calendar.
Economic Calendar of the Week of Jan 13 – Jan 17, 2025
Monday, January 13
Brazil
Japan
11:00 AM - Consumer Inflation Expectations (Dec)
02:00 PM - Federal Budget Balance (Dec)
China
All Day - Holiday - Respect for the Aged Day
06:50 PM - Adjusted Current Account (Nov)
06:50 PM - Current Account n.s.a. (Nov)
Other Countries
06:00 AM - New Loans (Dec)
10:39 AM - Exports (YoY) (Dec)
10:39 AM - Imports (YoY) (Dec)
10:39 AM - Trade Balance (USD) (Dec)
Tuesday, January 14
Brazil
03:00 AM CHF - SECO Consumer Climate
05:30 AM - INR - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
07:30 PM - AUD - Building Approvals (MoM) (Nov)
No major events
Eurozone
United States
02:35 AM - ECB's Lane Speaks
05:00 AM - German ZEW Economic Sentiment
05:00 AM - ZEW Economic Sentiment
10:15 PM - ECB's Lane Speaks
Other Countries
08:30 AM - Core PPI (MoM) (Dec)
08:30 AM - PPI (MoM) (Dec)
12:00 AM - EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
03:05 PM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
04:30 PM - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock
Wednesday, January 15
Brazil
01:30 AM - INR - WPI Inflation (YoY) (Dec)
02:30 AM - CHF - PPI (MoM)
04:00 PM - NZD - NZIER Business Confidence (Q4)
Eurozone
09:00 AM - Service Sector Growth
02:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow
United States
02:45 AM - French CPI (MoM) (Dec)
02:45 AM - French HICP (MoM) (Dec)
03:00 AM - Spanish CPI (YoY) (Dec)
03:00 AM - Spanish HICP (YoY) (Dec)
03:00 AM - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
05:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov)
United Kingdom
08:30 AM - Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)
08:30 AM - Core CPI (MoM) (Dec)
08:30 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)
08:30 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
08:30 AM - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Jan)
10:00 AM - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
10:30 AM - Crude Oil Inventories
10:30 AM - Cushing Crude Oil Inventories
11:00 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
02:00 PM - Beige Book
Other Countries
02:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)
02:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
02:00 AM - CPIH (YoY)
02:00 AM - PPI Input (MoM) (Dec)
07:01 PM - RICS House Price Balance (Dec)
Thursday, January 16
Brazil
Eurozone
04:00 AM - USD - IEA Monthly Report
08:30 MA - CAD - Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Nov)
07:30 PM - AUD - Employment Change (Dec)
07:30 PM - AUD - Full Employment Change (Dec)
07:30 PM - AUD - Unemployment Rate (Dec)
08:00 PM - NY - PBoC Loan Prime Rate
United States
02:00 AM - German CPI (YoY) (Dec)
02:00 AM - German CPI (MoM) (Dec)
05:00 AM - Trade Balance (Nov)
07:30 AM - ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting
United Kingdom
08:30 AM - Various economic indicators including Jobless Claims and Retail Sales
10:00 AM - Business Inventories (MoM) (Nov)
11:00 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
01:00 PM - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)
04:30 PM - Fed's Balance Sheet
China
02:00 AM - GDP (MoM) (Nov)
02:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov)
02:00 AM - Manufacturing Production (MoM) (Nov)
02:00 AM - Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change (Nov)
02:00 AM - Trade Balance (Nov)
02:00 AM - Trade Balance Non-EU (Nov)
04:30 AM - BOE Credit Conditions Survey
08:00 AM - NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Dec)
Other Countries
09:00 PM - Various economic indicators including GDP and Industrial Production
Friday, January 17
Brazil
Eurozone
08:15 AM - CAD - Housing Starts (Dec)
04:30 PM - NZD - Business NZ PMI (Dec)
United States
05:00 AM - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
05:00 AM - Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)
05:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)
05:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
United Kingdom
08:30 AM - Building Permits and Housing Starts (Dec)
09:15 AM - Industrial Production (MoM and YoY) (Dec)
12:15 AM - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)
01:00 PM - U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count
01:00 PM - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count
04:00 PM - TIC Net Long-Term Transactions (Nov)
Other Countries
02:00 AM - Retail Sales data (MoM and YoY) (Dec)
08:30 AM - CAD - Foreign Securities Purchases (Nov)
