Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of Jan 13 – Jan 17, 2025


1/12/2025 8:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Banco Central do Brasil releases its Economic Activity index this week, offering a preview of Brazil's GDP. Meanwhile, the US federal Reserve's Beige book report takes center stage in the global economic calendar. These events shape the financial landscape from January 13 to 17.

Monday kicks off with the Focus Report, compiled by Brazil's Central bank . This document presents key market economic forecasts. Japanese markets remain closed for Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday.

Tuesday brings the US Producer Price Index (PPI), a crucial inflation indicator. It measures average price changes received by domestic producers for goods and services. Argentina also releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) results on this day.

Wednesday sees the UK and US publishing their respective CPIs. The US Federal Reserve also releases its Beige Book. This report details current economic conditions across the Fed's 12 districts. Brazil shares data on service sector growth and foreign exchange flow.

Thursday's packed agenda includes the UK's trade balance and GDP figures. China also reports its GDP and retail sales data. Germany's CPI, the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting minutes, and US initial jobless claims round out the day's events.



Friday concludes the week with Brazil's General Price Index-10 (IGP-10). This index records inflation from the 11th of the previous month to the 10th of the current month. Internationally, the Eurozone CPI and UK retail sales data close out the week's economic calendar.
Economic Calendar of the Week of Jan 13 – Jan 17, 2025
Monday, January 13
Brazil


  • 08:25 AM - Boletim Focus

Eurozone

  • No major events

United States

  • 11:00 AM - Consumer Inflation Expectations (Dec)
  • 02:00 PM - Federal Budget Balance (Dec)

Japan

  • All Day - Holiday - Respect for the Aged Day
  • 06:50 PM - Adjusted Current Account (Nov)
  • 06:50 PM - Current Account n.s.a. (Nov)

China

  • 06:00 AM - New Loans (Dec)
  • 10:39 AM - Exports (YoY) (Dec)
  • 10:39 AM - Imports (YoY) (Dec)
  • 10:39 AM - Trade Balance (USD) (Dec)

Other Countries

  • 03:00 AM CHF - SECO Consumer Climate
  • 05:30 AM - INR - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 07:30 PM - AUD - Building Approvals (MoM) (Nov)

Tuesday, January 14
Brazil

No major events

Eurozone

  • 02:35 AM - ECB's Lane Speaks
  • 05:00 AM - German ZEW Economic Sentiment
  • 05:00 AM - ZEW Economic Sentiment
  • 10:15 PM - ECB's Lane Speaks

United States

  • 08:30 AM - Core PPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 08:30 AM - PPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 12:00 AM - EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
  • 03:05 PM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
  • 04:30 PM - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

Other Countries

  • 01:30 AM - INR - WPI Inflation (YoY) (Dec)
  • 02:30 AM - CHF - PPI (MoM)
  • 04:00 PM - NZD - NZIER Business Confidence (Q4)

Wednesday, January 15
Brazil

  • 09:00 AM - Service Sector Growth
  • 02:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow

Eurozone

  • 02:45 AM - French CPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 02:45 AM - French HICP (MoM) (Dec)
  • 03:00 AM - Spanish CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 03:00 AM - Spanish HICP (YoY) (Dec)
  • 03:00 AM - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
  • 05:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov)

United States

  • 08:30 AM - Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 08:30 AM - Core CPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 08:30 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 08:30 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 08:30 AM - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Jan)
  • 10:00 AM - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
  • 10:30 AM - Crude Oil Inventories
  • 10:30 AM - Cushing Crude Oil Inventories
  • 11:00 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
  • 02:00 PM - Beige Book

United Kingdom

  • 02:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 02:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 02:00 AM - CPIH (YoY)
  • 02:00 AM - PPI Input (MoM) (Dec)
  • 07:01 PM - RICS House Price Balance (Dec)

Other Countries

  • 04:00 AM - USD - IEA Monthly Report
  • 08:30 MA - CAD - Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Nov)
  • 07:30 PM - AUD - Employment Change (Dec)
  • 07:30 PM - AUD - Full Employment Change (Dec)
  • 07:30 PM - AUD - Unemployment Rate (Dec)
  • 08:00 PM - NY - PBoC Loan Prime Rate

Thursday, January 16
Brazil

  • 09:00 AM - IBC-Br

Eurozone

  • 02:00 AM - German CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 02:00 AM - German CPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 05:00 AM - Trade Balance (Nov)
  • 07:30 AM - ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting

United States

  • 08:30 AM - Various economic indicators including Jobless Claims and Retail Sales
  • 10:00 AM - Business Inventories (MoM) (Nov)
  • 11:00 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
  • 01:00 PM - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)
  • 04:30 PM - Fed's Balance Sheet

United Kingdom

  • 02:00 AM - GDP (MoM) (Nov)
  • 02:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov)
  • 02:00 AM - Manufacturing Production (MoM) (Nov)
  • 02:00 AM - Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change (Nov)
  • 02:00 AM - Trade Balance (Nov)
  • 02:00 AM - Trade Balance Non-EU (Nov)
  • 04:30 AM - BOE Credit Conditions Survey
  • 08:00 AM - NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Dec)

China

  • 09:00 PM - Various economic indicators including GDP and Industrial Production

Other Countries

  • 08:15 AM - CAD - Housing Starts (Dec)
  • 04:30 PM - NZD - Business NZ PMI (Dec)

Friday, January 17
Brazil

  • 08:00 AM - IGP-10

Eurozone

  • 05:00 AM - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
  • 05:00 AM - Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)
  • 05:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)
  • 05:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)

United States

  • 08:30 AM - Building Permits and Housing Starts (Dec)
  • 09:15 AM - Industrial Production (MoM and YoY) (Dec)
  • 12:15 AM - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)
  • 01:00 PM - U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count
  • 01:00 PM - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count
  • 04:00 PM - TIC Net Long-Term Transactions (Nov)

United Kingdom

  • 02:00 AM - Retail Sales data (MoM and YoY) (Dec)

Other Countries

  • 08:30 AM - CAD - Foreign Securities Purchases (Nov)

