Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of Jan 13 – Jan 17, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Banco Central do Brasil releases its Economic Activity this week, offering a preview of Brazil's GDP. Meanwhile, the US Reserve's Beige report takes center stage in the global economic calendar. These events shape the landscape from January 13 to 17.



Monday kicks off with the Focus Report, compiled by Brazil's Central . This document presents key economic forecasts. Japanese markets remain closed for Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday.



Tuesday brings the US Producer Price Index (PPI), a crucial inflation indicator. It measures average price changes received by domestic producers for goods and services. Argentina also releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) results on this day.



Wednesday sees the UK and US publishing their respective CPIs. The US Federal Reserve also releases its Beige Book. This report details current economic conditions across the Fed's 12 districts. Brazil shares data on service sector growth and foreign exchange flow.



Thursday's packed agenda includes the UK's trade balance and GDP figures. China also reports its GDP and retail sales data. Germany's CPI, the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting minutes, and US initial jobless claims round out the day's events.







Friday concludes the week with Brazil's General Price Index-10 (IGP-10). This index records inflation from the 11th of the previous month to the 10th of the current month. Internationally, the Eurozone CPI and UK retail sales data close out the week's economic calendar.

Economic Calendar of the Week of Jan 13 – Jan 17, 2025

Monday, January 13

Brazil





08:25 AM - Boletim Focus





No major events







11:00 AM - Consumer Inflation Expectations (Dec)

02:00 PM - Federal Budget Balance (Dec)







All Day - Holiday - Respect for the Aged Day



06:50 PM - Adjusted Current Account (Nov)

06:50 PM - Current Account n.s.a. (Nov)







06:00 AM - New Loans (Dec)



10:39 AM - Exports (YoY) (Dec)



10:39 AM - Imports (YoY) (Dec)

10:39 AM - Trade Balance (USD) (Dec)







03:00 AM CHF - SECO Consumer Climate



05:30 AM - INR - CPI (YoY) (Dec)

07:30 PM - AUD - Building Approvals (MoM) (Nov)







02:35 AM - ECB's Lane Speaks



05:00 AM - German ZEW Economic Sentiment



05:00 AM - ZEW Economic Sentiment

10:15 PM - ECB's Lane Speaks







08:30 AM - Core PPI (MoM) (Dec)



08:30 AM - PPI (MoM) (Dec)



12:00 AM - EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook



03:05 PM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

04:30 PM - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock







01:30 AM - INR - WPI Inflation (YoY) (Dec)



02:30 AM - CHF - PPI (MoM)

04:00 PM - NZD - NZIER Business Confidence (Q4)







09:00 AM - Service Sector Growth

02:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow







02:45 AM - French CPI (MoM) (Dec)



02:45 AM - French HICP (MoM) (Dec)



03:00 AM - Spanish CPI (YoY) (Dec)



03:00 AM - Spanish HICP (YoY) (Dec)



03:00 AM - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

05:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov)







08:30 AM - Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)



08:30 AM - Core CPI (MoM) (Dec)



08:30 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)



08:30 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)



08:30 AM - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Jan)



10:00 AM - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks



10:30 AM - Crude Oil Inventories



10:30 AM - Cushing Crude Oil Inventories



11:00 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

02:00 PM - Beige Book







02:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)



02:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)



02:00 AM - CPIH (YoY)



02:00 AM - PPI Input (MoM) (Dec)

07:01 PM - RICS House Price Balance (Dec)







04:00 AM - USD - IEA Monthly Report



08:30 MA - CAD - Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Nov)



07:30 PM - AUD - Employment Change (Dec)



07:30 PM - AUD - Full Employment Change (Dec)



07:30 PM - AUD - Unemployment Rate (Dec)

08:00 PM - NY - PBoC Loan Prime Rate





09:00 AM - IBC-Br







02:00 AM - German CPI (YoY) (Dec)



02:00 AM - German CPI (MoM) (Dec)



05:00 AM - Trade Balance (Nov)

07:30 AM - ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting







08:30 AM - Various economic indicators including Jobless Claims and Retail Sales



10:00 AM - Business Inventories (MoM) (Nov)



11:00 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks



01:00 PM - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)

04:30 PM - Fed's Balance Sheet







02:00 AM - GDP (MoM) (Nov)



02:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov)



02:00 AM - Manufacturing Production (MoM) (Nov)



02:00 AM - Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change (Nov)



02:00 AM - Trade Balance (Nov)



02:00 AM - Trade Balance Non-EU (Nov)



04:30 AM - BOE Credit Conditions Survey

08:00 AM - NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Dec)





09:00 PM - Various economic indicators including GDP and Industrial Production







08:15 AM - CAD - Housing Starts (Dec)

04:30 PM - NZD - Business NZ PMI (Dec)





08:00 AM - IGP-10







05:00 AM - German Buba President Nagel Speaks



05:00 AM - Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)



05:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Dec)

05:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Dec)







08:30 AM - Building Permits and Housing Starts (Dec)



09:15 AM - Industrial Production (MoM and YoY) (Dec)



12:15 AM - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4)



01:00 PM - U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count



01:00 PM - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count

04:00 PM - TIC Net Long-Term Transactions (Nov)





02:00 AM - Retail Sales data (MoM and YoY) (Dec)





08:30 AM - CAD - Foreign Securities Purchases (Nov)



No major events