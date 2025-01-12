Kuwait's Namaa Charity Distributes Winter Supplies For Families In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Namaa Charity distributed on Sunday winter relief to the displaced people in Northern Gaza, benefiting 250 displaced families.

In a statement to KUNA, Executive Vice President of Namaa Charity at the Social Reform Society, Abdulaziz Al-Kandari said that this distribution is part of ongoing efforts to support people in Gaza and provide the basic needs for the families affected by the harsh winter cold.

"The distribution of blankets and mattresses represents a direct response to the tragic conditions experienced by the residents of Northern Gaza, who suffer from lack of adequate shelters and basic heating means," he said.

"The aim of the project is not limited to providing material needs only but goes beyond that to protect families from winter-related diseases such as cold and diarrhea, in addition to alleviating the psychological pressures and economic burdens families, bringing joy to the hearts of children, and enhancing their sense of dignity amidst these difficult circumstances," he added.

On her part, CEO of Palestine Al-Ghad Social Development Association Manal Seyam expressed her appreciation for Namaa Charity and its huge impact on Palestinian families.

She expressed her appreciation to Al-Kandari and the good people in Kuwait for always supporting and helping their brothers in Gaza, which made a big difference in the lives of needy and displaced families.

"We are grateful for this generous support from Namaa Charity and the people of Kuwait, who have once again demonstrated that they are at the forefront of global humanitarian work," she said.

"The distribution of 250 winter blankets and 250 mattresses is an important step towards alleviating the suffering of displaced and affected families in Northern Gaza," she noted.

"These families live in temporary shelters suffering from a lack of basic needs. This aid came to give them protection from the extreme cold and protect them from diseases caused by winter," she

