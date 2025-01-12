Military Sappers Clear Almost 253K Ha Of Ukrainian Lands In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Service cleared 2,767.18 hectares of territories, found and neutralized 1,557 explosive objects.

The State Special Transport Service announced this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past week, sappers from the State Special Transport Service inspected and cleared of explosives an area equal to the size of Kalush city in the Ivano-Frankivsk region,” the report says.



During the week, the largest number of explosive objects (1,159) were found and neutralized in the Kherson region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 210,299 explosive objects.

The area of over 182,331 hectares has been cleared (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 25.78 hectares of water areas, 1,059.86 km of roads, 2,736.21 km of railroad tracks, 517.50 km of power lines, 82.06 km of gas pipelines, 380.72 ha of residential area territories, and 466.75 hectares of forests.