Lacasa Living Announce the Launch of Ola Residences at Al Marjan Island Valued at 200 million AED

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, January 2025 – Lacasa Living, the boutique development arm of Lacasa Architects & Engineering Consultants, announced the launch of Ola Residences at Al Marjan Island. This residential project, valued at AED 200 million AED is set to add to the rapidly growing demand for properties in Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah. With an expected handover in Q1 2027, Ola Residences is thoughtfully designed to offer an exquisite blend of contemporary aesthetics, natural beauty, and world-class amenities, making it a true haven for residents seeking tranquillity and elegance

With its stunning location on Al Marjan Island and its impeccable attention to detail, Ola Residences offers a lifestyle like no other, with ready-to-move-in apartments that combine the beauty of nature with the finest comforts of modern living. Ola Residences is a meticulously planned development featuring two basement levels, a ground floor, seven apartment floors, and rooftop amenities. The project comprises 96 fully furnished apartments, evenly split between studios and one-bedroom units. The average area for a studio is 390 sq. ft, leading up to one bedroom apartments sized at 820 sq ft and the more plush one bedroom apartments with a private pool spanning 1,289 sq ft. The prices start from AED 1.18 million, with a payment plan structured at 40% during construction and 60% upon completion. The anticipated handover is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

"We are very excited to launch Ola Residences, which will be our first project for boutique residential apartments. As architects we have always put precision and design at the heart of all our projects and Ola Residences brings the best of our creativity in every element. Each aspect of the space serves a purpose that inspires connection, belonging, and beauty, just as we believe is the core of Lacasa Living” emphasised Emad Jaber, Chairman of Lacasa Living.

Backed by the expertise of Lacasa Architects & Engineering Consultants, Lacasa Living brings over 400 professionals together to craft thoughtfully designed spaces that blend timeless aesthetics with innovative solutions. Ola Residences is a reflection of this dedication, combining superior craftsmanship with a commitment to fostering vibrant communities.

“As with all our projects, we conceptualised Ola Residences to be an epitome of design, destination and delight. We chose to be in Al Marjan Island as the location has a growing focus on tourism and opportunities for residential development, especially near coastal areas. It is perfectly tailored to every preference, whether you are chasing thrills, seeking relaxation, or creating family memories. The project’s design blends nature and artistry. Our amenities are crafted to elevate every aspect of life. Every detail, from the cohesive design to the inspired living experience, reflects our core philosophy of creating spaces that enhance human experiences,” says Eng. Ahmad Jaber, CEO, Lacasa Living.

The design philosophy seamlessly combines elegance and warmth. It imbibes the emirate’s natural beauty and reflects the rhythms of the sea and the majestic mountains. The reception area greets visitors with a striking water-drop feature, a magnificent chandelier adorned with ballerina figures, and a warm colour palette of pearl tones and burnt oranges, creating an inviting and serene ambiance.

Designed for both residents and investors, Ola Residences is equipped with short-term rental readiness, complete with locker storage. Residents can unwind with a host of thoughtfully curated amenities and features like at the rooftop infinity pool and bar, offering stunning vistas where the sea meets the sky. The state-of-the-art fitness centre with large ocean-facing windows, as well as sauna and steam rooms are perfect for wellness enthusiasts. Families can enjoy dedicated spaces such as a kids’ play area and pool, residents can avail co-working spaces, storage facilities, and in-house laundry services for added convenience and flexibility for all residents.

Lacasa Living has partnered with One Broker Group, an award-winning, developer-focussed real estate agency to prioritise the sales interest of end users and investors for the newly launched bespoke Ola Residences. Looking ahead, Lacasa Living has outlined an ambitious growth trajectory, with six projects already designed and ready for development. The company projects AED 1.2 billion in project values for 2025, AED 2 billion for 2026, and AED 3 billion for 2027. Each project will emphasize ready-to-move-in properties that combine bespoke design and boutique living in a functionality, community-centric environment.







