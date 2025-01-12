FUELING DREAMS: HOW DSF DRIVES SME SUCCESS AND GROWTH

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) As Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) counts down to the finale of its milestone 30th edition on 12 January, the iconic annual festival not only spotlights its legacy as one of the city’s biggest ever celebrations but also its role as a springboard for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This milestone edition has seen the highest-ever SME participation with more than 200 vendors across all flagship DSF experiences, reaffirming the festival’s commitment to fostering local talent and driving the growth of Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over the years, DSF has become a vital platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, enabling them to showcase their creativity, innovation, and offerings to millions of visitors. By providing SMEs with unparalleled exposure, DSF has helped many emerging businesses transform themselves into household names, offering them a unique space to connect with customers and scale to new heights.



Flagship DSF experiences like e& MOTB, which is celebrating its 12th edition this year, and CanteenX, now in its second edition, exemplify the transformative potential of DSF as they continually grow exponentially in scale and popularity year after year. Meanwhile new entrants like The Uncommon x DSF, an outdoor desert destination, are poised to carve their own success stories, following in the footsteps of veteran participants who have leveraged DSF’s platform to achieve remarkable growth.



e& MOTB

For Street Cultured, a UAE-born brand specialising in minimalist casual wear, participating in DSF has opened exciting new avenues. “We identified a gap in the market for simple, aesthetically pleasing, and comfortable casual attire,” says the founder. “This is our first time taking part in DSF, and we’re thrilled to connect with customers face-to-face, especially after gaining attention on TikTok. Events like this are invaluable for brands like ours that started online—it allows people to experience the products in real life and build a stronger connection with the brand.”



For Wanait, a collective of Emirati entrepreneurs showcasing a variety of homegrown brands, DSF has been a chance to celebrate Emirati culture and creativity. “Participating in an event like MOTB is a huge milestone for us,” shares founder Noor Al Fahim. “Our store brings together six unique Emirati brands offering everything from antiques to comics, stickers, tote bags, key chains, car fresheners, mugs and more. Our inspiration stems from our love for community and heritage, and we’re excited to use this platform to connect with audiences and introduce them to the richness of Emirati craftsmanship.”



Farah Al Abdullah, founder of Abayabale, is also a new business owner and looks for events like DSF to give her brand a boost. “We’ve only been around for six months, and this is our first time participating in DSF,” she explains. “It’s an opportunity to showcase our designs, attract new customers, and grow.”



For NINETEEN NINETY TWO and Hotchox, founder Saif Al Ameeri shares how his passion for fashion and sustainability inspired his journey. “People always asked where I got my clothes, so I decided to create NINETEEN NINETY TWO as a brand made in Dubai, for Dubai, and showcase it to the world,” he says. “Our collection is 100% sustainable, crafted from organic cotton. This is our first time taking part in DSF’s e& MOTB—it’s a platform where entrepreneurs and shoppers connect, fostering aspirations. Alongside this, I am also a Chef, which inspired my other venture, Hotchox, also at e& MOTB. I’m grateful to events such as this to help me grow my businesses and expand regionally and internationally.”



365 Couture, founded by Ayesha Bin Lootah, brings vibrant elegance to everyday fashion. “My brand is all about empowerment and individuality, inspired by Dubai’s energy and vibrance,” she shares. “DSF has provided an amazing opportunity for us to showcase exclusive collections for the season, including Ramadan. We’ve even launched a unique scavenger hunt experience at e& MOTB, where participants can win one of ten abayas from our special collection. This is our first time participating in DSF, which has provided a great platform for SMEs to interact and engage with customers directly, while also bringing together people from various backgrounds, nationalities and cultures under one roof.”



Abdulla Alsaadi, founder of Bttr, shares the inspiration behind the local Peanut Butter brand, “I couldn’t find peanut butter with the ideal balance of sweetness and texture, so I decided to create my own. After 182 attempts, I perfected a recipe that my family and friends loved. Bttr stands for better foods—our products contain no preservatives, gluten, or palm oil. As a proudly local peanut butter brand, we aim to establish a factory in the UAE to produce better, healthier foods for our community. Events like e& MOTB are a great opportunity to connect with our audience and collaborate with like-minded entrepreneurs.”



CANTEENX

DSF’s recently concluded festival favourite CanteenX served as a dynamic platform for homegrown brands and SMEs, offering a valuable opportunity to expand their reach and connect with a new customer base. The vibrant space featured a variety of much-loved local F&B favourites, including the UAE’s fries connoisseurs Fritz, the popular Emirati classics Lgymat & Rgag, the health-conscious The Honestry, known for its gluten-free, sugar-free, and seed oil-free offerings, and the crowd-favourite Flat Burger. Adding to the excitement, several exceptional SMEs made their debut at CanteenX, capturing significant attention from visitors. Standout newcomers included The Noor Creative, Kirakuya, and Imported4U, each bringing unique products and fresh energy to this thriving marketplace.



For Tebra, a brand that blends modern design with Emirati identity, DSF has provided a vital opportunity to connect with a broader audience. Founder Kalthoom Ali explains, “DSF allows us to present our ideas and products in an innovative way while benefiting from the excellent organisation and support provided by the festival. I truly believe that DSF’s support for SMEs is a major step forward, helping us grow sustainably and build meaningful connections with our customers.”



THE UNCOMMON X DSF

One of this year’s standout festival destinations, The Uncommon x DSF is a pop-up dining experience and a burgeoning SME founded by Fawagee Al Mana in 2022 at the ripe age of 25. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Invisible House in California—a mirror-clad architectural marvel designed to reflect its surroundings—Fawagee envisioned a space where mirrors would beautifully capture and highlight the natural beauty of the UAE. Since its launch, The Uncommon has seamlessly blended innovative design with a memorable culinary journey, offering visitors a dining experience unlike any other. This is the first year that The Uncommon has partnered with DSF for an exclusive pop-up in Al Marmoom.



Looking ahead, DSF remains committed to empowering SMEs, celebrating their achievements, and paving the way for new success stories that will inspire future generations of entrepreneurs





