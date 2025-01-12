LAST CHANCE: CHECK OUT THE BEST SPOTS TO WATCH DSF’S GROUNDBREAKING VISUAL WONDERS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) With only a few days remaining in this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the final weekend offers residents and visitors the last chance to witness exclusive dazzling spectacles, mesmerising sights, and unforgettable moments before DSF’s grand finale on 12 January. From dazzling sky spectacles to vibrant light installations, out-of-this-world free-to-watch visual experiences have transformed the city into a breathtaking canvas of light, colour, and sound. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) to ensure every corner of the city offers Instagram and TikTok-worthy scenes, visitors have just a few more days left to capture unforgettable memories with twice-nightly drone shows, thrilling fireworks-drones for one-night only, nightly fireworks displays, and the enchanting Dubai Lights installations at seven iconic citywide destinations.



Here's a guide to make the best of the epic visual spectacles before their final showcase on 12 January, paired with mouth watering dining options and exclusive shopping deals.



TWICE-DAILY DRONE SHOWS

● Date: Until 12 January

● Timing: 8pm and 10pm

● Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

Spectacular drone shows, presented by Emarat, have emerged as a standout sensation this DSF season, captivating residents and visitors with their breathtaking displays. Night after night, eager crowds gather to marvel at the awe-inspiring performances illuminating the city’s skies. Visitors can also look forward to the jaw-dropping firework-drone spectacle on 11 January that seamlessly blends pyrotechnics with cutting-edge drone technology, featuring incredible skydiving stunts and a dazzling fireworks finish. To make the most out of the viewing experience at Bluewaters Island, guests can elevate their evening with unparalleled dining experiences that promise front-row views of the stunning light displays. At The Beach, JBR, the excitement continues with an array of tempting options including a feast of global flavours or thrilling retail adventures to discover boutique treasures amidst the captivating seaside ambiance.



DAILY FREE FIREWORKS

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Timing: 9pm

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Festival Bay has become a vibrant hub of excitement, drawing crowds night after night with its dazzling fireworks by Al Zarooni Group. Before the evening spectacle begins, visitors can explore the mall’s endless shopping opportunities, taking advantage of incredible DSF offers and discounts. The adventure continues at the waterfront with DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by talabat, featuring exclusive DSF-themed IMAGINE shows, live entertainment, engaging family activations, incredible raffles, delectable dining pop-ups, endless shopping offerings and the live season finale of X Factor on 12 January.



DUBAI LIGHTS

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Timing: All day

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, City Walk, and Al Marmoom

Dubai has been sparkling with exclusive light installations across stunning locations citywide, creating picture-perfect Instagrammable backdrops. These immensely popular displays have been a highlight of DSF, drawing countless visitors eager to capture their beauty. With only a few days remaining to experience these vibrant works of art, visitors can pair their viewing experience with world-class culinary adventures. Whether it’s savouring exquisite dishes at Bluewaters Island, enjoying beachfront vibes on Palm West Beach, or feasting on fresh seafood in Al Seef, every destination offers a feast for the senses. The dynamic settings at Dubai Design District, rich flavours at City Walk, and the cosy charm of The Uncommon x DSF at Al Marmoom also promise memorable moments filled with flavour and fun.



INSIDER TIPS & TRICKS



Capture the Perfect Instagram Shots

● For fireworks and drone shows, arrive early to secure a prime spot with an unobstructed view.

● For night-time shots, long exposure shots can create stunning light trails, adding a dynamic and artistic touch to photos.

● Include silhouettes or candid moments to add an emotional element to the shot.

● Once that perfect shot is captured, upload it in HD and pair it with a creative caption and trending hashtags such as #MyDSF and tag @dubaifestivals



Use the Digital DSF Map To Plan Your Journey

Navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions.





