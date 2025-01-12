Botafogo Stumbles In Carioca Championship Opener Against Maricá

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo faced an unexpected setback in their Carioca Championship debut. The Globo Esporte report reveals that the reigning Brazilian and Libertadores champions lost 2-1 to Maricá at Nilton Santos on Saturday. Maricá wasted no time asserting their presence on the field. Denílson scored just three minutes into the match, giving the visitors an early lead. The underdogs' momentum continued despite Mizael's red card, which left them a man down.

Botafogo struggled to capitalize on their numerical advantage. The home team controlled possession but failed to break through Maricá's solid defense. Carlos Alberto and Newton tested goalkeeper Dida, but their efforts proved fruitless.

The second half mirrored the first, with Botafogo pressing for an equalizer. However, Maricá's Hugo Borges doubled their lead with a skillful free-kick in the 17th minute. This goal further dampened Botafogo's spirits.

Patrick de Paula managed to score a consolation goal for Botafog from the penalty spot in the 45th minute. However, it was too little, too late for the home team. The match ended with Maricá securing a surprising 2-1 victory. Botafogo Stumbles in Carioca Championship Opener Against Maricá This unexpected result serves as a wake-up call for Botafogo. The team must regroup quickly before their next match against Portuguesa on Tuesday. Maricá, buoyed by this win, will face Boavista on Wednesday in the second round. The defeat highlights the unpredictable nature of football. Even champions can falter against determined opponents. Botafogo's performance raises questions about their preparation and adaptability in the face of adversity. As the Carioca Championship unfolds, all eyes will be on Botafogo's response. Will they bounce back from this early setback? Only time will tell as the tournament progresses.