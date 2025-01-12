US conservatives place blame on ‘woke’ regulations for weak California wildfire reaction

(MENAFN) Conservative figures have criticized the Los Angeles Fire Department's handling of the devastating wildfires in California, attributing the challenges to the city's focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The fires, which have destroyed over 2,000 structures and forced 100,000 residents to evacuate, have been fueled by high Santa Ana winds. A state of emergency has been declared in the state.



Donald Jr. criticized the emphasis on DEI in the city's fire department, suggesting it prioritized “woke virtue signaling” over competence. Other conservative commentators pointed to California’s significant investments in DEI initiatives, claiming that these efforts have led to a lack of qualified firefighters. Some also voiced frustration with President Joe Biden's focus on military aid to Ukraine instead of addressing the wildfire crisis in California, noting the disparity in support for U.S. fire departments compared to those abroad.



California Governor Gavin Newsom faced criticism for prioritizing environmental policies, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass came under fire for cutting the fire department's budget and going on a trip to Africa amid the crisis. Trump has called for Newsom's resignation, accusing him of prioritizing environmental concerns over the state's well-being.

