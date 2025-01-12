عربي


Russians Attack 47 Settlements In Kherson Region Killing One Civilian, Injuring Two Others

1/12/2025 3:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers launched strikes on 47 settlements in Kherson region over the past day resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on facebook .

The settlements affected by enemy attacks include Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Antonivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Burhunka, Novoraisk, Blahovishchenske, Virivka, Vesele, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Novotiahynka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Mykhailivka, Mykolaivka, Mykilske, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Rozlyv, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Lvove, Yantarne, Shliakhove, Shyroka Balka, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Chervonyi Mayak, Ukrainka, Bilozerka, and Kherson.

Read also: Enemy drone attack injures man in Kherson community

The report also mentions that the Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region's settlements. In particular, two apartment buildings and eight private houses were damaged. Additionally, a warehouse and private vehicles were destroyed.

According to Ukrinform, 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region came under Russian fire over the past day.

