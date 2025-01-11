HIL 2024-25: Hyderabad Toofans Secure Sudden Death Win Over Soorma Hockey Club

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela, Jan 11 (IANS) Hyderabad Toofans beat Soorma Hockey Club 1-1 (4-3 SO) in penalty shootouts in the Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey here on Saturday. Nicolas Della Torre (8') powered Soorma Hockey Club into the lead in the first quarter but Amandeep Lakra (40') pulled the Hyderabad Toofans back onto level terms with a fierce drag flick. And Dominic Dixson's heroics in sudden death secured the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans.

The Hyderabad Toofans began the game with a high press, making it difficult for Soorma Hockey Club to pass the ball around. This pressure resulted in a very early chance for Shilanand Lakra but his shot flew well over the goal. But Soorma found their rhythm as the quarter progressed and Nicolas Della Torre embarked on a scintillating run to beat multiple players and earn the first penalty corner of the game. Dello Torre again stepped up to find the back of the net and give Soorma Hockey Club the lead. Hyderabad Toofans went on to create a few chances of their own but were unable to score in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Hyderabad Toofans applied more pressure on Soorma Hockey Club but endured and embarked on a few counterattacks. Halfway through the quarter, Arshdeep pounced on a loose ball in the shooting circle but was unable to find the back of the net after bypassing Vincent Vanasch. The Toofans created numerous circle entries and shooting chances but the Soorma defence stood up to them and ensured the first half ended 1-0 in Soorma's favour.

Both teams reduced the pace of the game to create a clear chance as the third quarter began and the first opportunity was created by Toofans as Shilanand Lakra picked up the ball on the left wing and found Jacob Anderson but his close-range shot was just wide of the post. Soorma earned a penalty corner halfway through the quarter but Harmanpreet's drag flick was wide of the mark. However, Hyderabad Toofans went on to earn a penalty corner of their own soon after and Amandeep Lakra picked out the left corner of the goal with a powerful flick to equalise.

The last quarter saw Hyderabad Toofans take the initiative and earn a penalty corner within five minutes but they failed to create a goalscoring chance from their variation. They went on to create multiple opportunities through Arthur De Sloover and Zach Wallace but the Soorma defence held firm and earned a penalty corner with five seconds to go for the final whistle but were unable to capitalise and the match headed to penalty shootouts.

Zach Wallace scored for Hyderabad Toofans in sudden death and goalkeeper Dominic Dixson saved Nicolas Poncelet's attempt to secure the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans.