Delhi Rains: Showers Bring Respite From Pollution, IMD Forecasts Moderate Fog Watch Videos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rain lashed Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday night - bringing some respite from air pollution. The Delhi AQI remained 'very poor' on Friday evening while most parts of the national capital territory showed a 'poor' rating. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain till Sunday in the capital city.

Visuals shared showed people using umbrellas and plying amid light rainfall on Saturday. The Delhi Traffic has also shared updates throughout the day flagging waterlogging and subsequent traffic snarls.



IMD had earlier forecast“generally cloudy” skies with light rain or thunderstorms for Saturday. Smog or shallow to moderate fog is also likely during the night.

“Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain or drizzle during morning hours. Smog or shallow fog in most of the places and moderate fog in few places is likely,” the weather department predicted for Sunday.

Flights were cancelled and trains delayed on Saturday morning as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital. Data shared by the Met department indicated that visibility had dipped to a mere 50 metres in the early hours and several areas witnessed dense fog in the morning. IMD said that the minimum temperature had settled at 7.7 degree Celsius - normal during the season.



(With inputs from agencies)