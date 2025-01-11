Karak: Deadly Collision On Indus Highway Claims 10 Lives, 15 Injured
Karak: A tragic accident on the Indus Highway near Ambeeri Qila Chowk has left 10 passengers dead and 15 injured after a passenger coach collided with a 22-wheeler trailer.
According to Deputy Commissioner Karak, Shakeel Jan Marwat, rescue teams are actively working at the scene, recovering bodies and providing medical assistance to the injured. Officials fear the death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.
Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred due to brake failure of the massive 22-wheeler trailer. The out-of-control vehicle struck multiple cars before crashing into a passenger flying coach, causing widespread devastation.
The district administration has declared a red alert in all nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are underway to transfer casualties and injured individuals for urgent medical care.
