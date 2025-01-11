Israeli Airstrikes Kill 51 Palestinians In Gaza, Increasing Death Toll From Aggression To 45,936

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces carried out six massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 51 Palestinians and leaving 78 others injured, bringing the total death toll to 45,936 and the number of to 109,274 since 7 October 2023.

As the Israeli war on Gaza entered its 460th day, continued to target various areas across the Gaza Strip. Qatar announced on Tuesday that ceasefire negotiations aimed at halting the Israeli bombardment are still underway but could not provide a timeline for a resolution.

Palestinian media outlets detailed the latest attacks, including an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Yunis, which killed five children. Additionally, two individuals were martyred when an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Al-Manara neighborhood southeast of Khan Yunis. Three more, including two children, died when an airstrike hit the home of the Muharab family. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in an airstrike on a house in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis. In Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip, eight people lost their lives when an Israeli airstrike hit the home of the Rayhan family.

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, speaking in Algeria on Tuesday, affirmed that the movement would have no objections to transferring governance of Gaza to a national unity government or a government of national elites. However, he reiterated Hamas's rejection of any foreign interference in Gaza's post-war administration. He also confirmed the group's negotiating position in Doha, insisting on a full Israeli withdrawal, the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, and the unconditional reconstruction of Gaza.

Regarding the ongoing ceasefire talks, Hamdan stated he had no set expectations but emphasized that Hamas's resistance remained strong, continuing to inflict losses on Israeli forces.

On the other hand, Steven Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for special Middle East envoy, expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations for the release of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza. Speaking with the president-elect on Tuesday, Witkoff said he was hopeful that significant announcements could be made by the time of the inauguration. He added that he would return to Doha on Wednesday to continue the negotiations, emphasizing that the president's involvement was playing a key role in the discussions.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, the situation on the ground remains dire, with civilian casualties mounting as Israeli bombardments intensify.



