OIL Sees Remarkable Surge Driven By Geopolitical Factors

"Oil prices have experienced a remarkable surge, with gains reaching nearly 5% at the peak of the session, marking one of the most positive trading days since late 2023. While part of the initial momentum has moderated, remains substantially up, around 3%, largely driven by the strength of the U.S. market, as revealed by the recent Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data.

This solid performance in U.S. employment reinforces the outlook for a robust economy, which in turn exerts upward pressure on commodity prices, especially energy commodities like oil. This rebound is not an isolated event. Crude has found a new support level around $67 per barrel for WTI, driven by factors such as the increase in fuel demand due to recent winter storms, the ongoing production cuts by OPEC+, and expectations of potential sanctions under the new administration.

The December 2024 NFP data far exceeded market expectations, with the creation of 256,000 jobs, the largest increase in nine months, compared to the 160,000 forecast. This figure, alongside other positive economic indicators such as the services PMI and job openings, strengthens the narrative of a resilient U.S. economy.

The robust U.S. labor market acts as a catalyst for energy demand, driving oil prices higher. This economic dynamism, combined with geopolitical factors and decisions by OPEC+, creates a complex yet favorable environment for crude in the short term.

Beyond short-term factors, the production strategy of the new administration will play a crucial role in the evolution of oil prices. Plans to increase production by over 3 million barrels per day could have a significant market impact.

The projected increase in oil production by the administration introduces a key uncertainty. This could limit upward price pressures and potentially shift the balance in the global oil market.

In summary, oil prices are currently in a period of notable dynamism, driven by a combination of economic, geopolitical, and strategic factors.

The strong U.S. labor market, the supply restrictions by OPEC+, and expectations surrounding the new administration shape a complex scenario that markets will closely monitor. Recent economic data, with an unexpectedly strong labor market, suggests economic resilience that supports energy demand. However, the potential increase in domestic production could temper this momentum. The balance among these factors will determine the trajectory of oil prices in the coming months."

