Lenovo Integrates AI And Robotics To Deliver Smarter Retail Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lenovo today introduced three new retail solutions that combine the best of robotics and artificial intelligence technologies. Premiering at NRF 2025 in New York City, each solution has been field-tested and proven in commercial settings.

Lenovo Retail Content Management Services enables retailers to create, schedule and display digital content across screens store-wide, streamlining multimedia content management and enabling real-time updates and targeted messaging to drive awareness, interest and incremental sales. The complete solution comprises all hardware and software needed, and can be deployed, maintained and managed across multiple locations globally.

A leading food and beverage chain has deployed this content management service across 100+ stores and achieved substantial cost savings from dynamically managed promotional campaigns, reduced use of paper marketing materials, and reduced manpower needed to manage both campaigns and devices.

Lenovo Retail Robotics with Yunji offers automated, independent deliveries of food, guest supplies, room services, and small packages to customers in hotels and malls. By integrating software and services with modular robots, the solution aims to enhance customer satisfaction, improve logistics efficiency, and enable smarter resource management.

This is an advancement to traditional retail robots in three ways. First, this modular design of the robot enables easy customization to a wide range of applications, unlike other robots that are locked into performing a single task. Second, AI, navigation and vision recognition enable high-quality interactions with customers that, combined with reduced delivery times, enable increased customer satisfaction. Third, it collects data as it works, enabling an AI-driven feedback loop that can be integrated into the supply chain, customer service and merchandising decision-making platforms.

The robotics solution, launched in partnership with Yunji Technology , has proven itself in real-world settings. Deployed in a 400-room hotel, for example, it handled more than 90% of guest requests and takeout services, which greatly saved on manpower and time while increasing sales revenue by 20%. Yunji's robotics solutions are also currently deployed by more than 30,000 hotels, including those of Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Huazhu Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, Jinjiang Group, and Marriott Hotels & Resorts.

“While there is a lot of hype around AI and other technologies, examples of deployment in practical solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes is much rarer,” said Lawrence Yu, General Manager of Global Retail Solutions at Lenovo.“Today's retailers have never faced greater challenges and have never needed technology to work for them more. Lenovo's track record in the retail industry, working with some of the world's biggest name retailers, means we can design, deploy and manage cutting-edge retail and hospitality solutions with low CapEx and high confidence.”

Meeting the AI challenge in retail

Deploying complex IT such as AI securely and responsibly and with maximized demonstrable return on investment remains a significant challenge for businesses in the retail sector.

Lenovo AI Fast Start addresses this challenge and helps retailers prove the business value of use cases on personal AI, enterprise AI and public AI platforms within weeks. It gives access to AI assets, experts and partners that will help retailers rapidly build a Gen AI use case solution securely with their own data and tailor it to their unique needs, speeding progress to full implementation.

A range of additional Lenovo TruScale as a Service offerings enable deployment of AI at scale, with speed and flexibility – and low CapEx costs. Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) provides a comprehensive AI devices portfolio and frees up valuable IT resources with a predictable, scalable subscription-based model. TruScale DaaS allows for quicker upgrades without upfront costs.

Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) combines the advantages of on-premises infrastructure with the flexibility of a cloud-like experience. Lenovo offers retailers tailored solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, infinite storage, and high-performance computing (HPC). Lenovo's new TruScale GPU as a Service offering enhances TruScale for HPC with advanced workload orchestration and usage metering, ensuring availability and maximizing productivity of AI-critical GPU resources.

“Although global retail sales are projected to recover in 2025, low consumer confidence is slated to continue plaguing the industry. It behooves retailers to capture this growth opportunity, by optimizing costs and boosting customer satisfaction with AI,” said Lawrence Yu.“Through relying on Lenovo's deep retail expertise, our industry-leading, scalable hybrid AI approach, and our ability to deliver globally, today's retailer can considerably improve their chances of sustainable success.”

Visit Lenovo at NRF 2025 exhibiting at booths #3665 and #3877.

For more information on Lenovo Retail Solutions, please visit .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink