Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, (NASDAQ/GS: STLD),

one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, today announced it intends to release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 results after close on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday January 23, 2025 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Barry Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0016 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at . Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to ensure a connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 51844. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 30, 2025. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.



