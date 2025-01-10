(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Enchanted Tools unveils 'advanced AI and design enhancements' for character robots at CES

January 10, 2025 by David Edwards

Enchanted Tools has brought its character robots, the Mirokaï, back to CES with several“exciting upgrades” to make them even better suited to provide companionship and logistical support.

Now with advanced artificial intelligence, including large language model (LLM) integration, and improved navigation and safety features, the robots are being deployed in retail and hospitals to move objects, provide information, and offer support to customers and patients.

Powered by Nvidia Jetson chips, the Mirokaï combine modern engineering with charming, mammal-like animation, ushering in a new wave of humanoid robots.

With built-in support for ChatGPT, Llama, and other LLMs, organizations can easily integrate and deploy the Mirokaï in their existing tech environment, while users can engage in lifelike multilingual conversations for a truly magical interactive experience.

A new ring base embedded with sensors around the Mirokaï's rolling globe help detect and navigate obstacles, boosting the robots' spatial awareness and overall stability.

Jérôme Monceaux, CEO of Enchanted Tools, says:“Consistent with our belief that robots should be 'more than useful', we are continuously evaluating new ways to strengthen the experience and relationship our customers and their users have with the Mirokaï.

“It's important to us that we balance technological advancement with personality, and the new features we're demonstrating at CES do just that. With LLM integration, we enable users to have meaningful conversations with our robots, while the new design elements make it easier for the Mirokaï to adapt to the environment around them.”

Unlike the bipedal design of most humanoid robots, the Mirokaï's rolling globe lets them reliably and quickly glide through crowded spaces. Meanwhile, a universal handle that can attach to any object makes them well-suited for completing everyday tasks with precision.

With expressive gestures and ear wiggles, warm facial expressions, and the ability to recognize faces and voices, these robots bring comfort and companionship wherever they go. The Mirokaï are currently deployed in retail and healthcare environments in France, with US expansion coming in 2025.

At the Montpellier Cancer Institute in Montpellier, France, the robots will offer emotional support and company to children in the pediatric radiotherapy department when healthcare professionals or their families cannot join them during treatments.

This follows a successful trial at Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), where the robots demonstrated their ability to handle logistical tasks like delivering and transporting supplies.

Enchanted Tools is seeking organizations in retail, healthcare, and hospitality to be a part of their Early Access Program, with a goal of deploying 100 additional robots in 2025.

Enchanted Tools will offer demos of the Mirokaï at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 5th. CES attendees can experience the robots' charm and strike up a conversation in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth number 8463.