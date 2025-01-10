Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Announces The Organization's Legislative Priorities In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off legislative successes from 2024, the Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) announces the organization's legislative priorities for the 118th in 2025.The“Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) Reform Act” is a FLEOA priority. FLEOA succeeded in advancing the bill through a House Judiciary Committee markup and secured House passage of the bill on May 16, 2024, but it was not taken up by the Senate. The bill would address several shortcomings affecting FLEOs under LEOSA. Specifically, it would (1) revise the Gun-Free Schools Act to include an exemption for LEOSA; (2) allow qualified current and retired officers to carry a firearm on property otherwise open to the public and national parks; (3) allow qualified active and retired officers to carry an ammunition magazine of any capacity; and (4) provide multiple options for retired officers to meet the qualification standards required by LEOSA.The“Law Enforcement Officers Equity/Parity Act” would amend the definition of“law enforcement officer” for retirement purposes to extend 6(c)/LEO retirement to all law enforcement employees who do not currently qualify. The proposed revision would encompass all law enforcement employees whose duties include investigating or apprehending persons suspected or convicted of offenses against the U.S. This would include uniformed officers from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department.The“LEO Fair Retirement Act” is legislation that FLEOA developed that would allow federal officers to apply the value of compensated overtime earned but never received as a credit toward their retirement annuity. This bill would amend current law, requiring the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to consider the full dollar value of overtime hours accrued to determine the“High-3” when calculating the annuity amount at the time of retirement.The“Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act” is another bill that was initially proposed by FLEOA in 2021 and directed the General Services Administration (GSA) to allow active-duty federal law enforcement officers to purchase a handgun that is retired or rotated out of service by the employing agency that issued them the weapon if at the time of purchase, the officer is in good standing with their employing agency. H.R. 3091 passed the House during National Police Week 2023 but was never taken up in the Senate.In 2016, OPM made what FLEOA maintains was an erroneous, extralegal determination concerning the divisibility of a FERS retirement annuity supplement (RAS) between a retiree and his/her former spouse. The“Retirement Annuity Supplement Act” would clarify current law, immediately stop OPM's collection efforts against retirees, and require the agency to repay all improperly seized monies.FLEOA also supports the“Probation Officer Protection Act,” which would allow U.S. Probation Officers to arrest any third party who assaults, resists, intimidates, or interferes with a Probation Officer in the performance of their duties.To put the Internal Revenue Service's“Criminal Investigation Division” under the administration of a Senior Executive Federal Law Enforcement Official instead of civilian leadership, FLEOA supports the“CI Realignment Act,” which would remove that Division from being housed under the IRS and transfer it to a newly-created“Bureau of Criminal Investigation” within the Treasury Department.###FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal lawn enforcement throughout the legislative process.

