Virbac : Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voti

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND voting RIGHTS
Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French financial market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)
Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577
| Date
| Total number of shares representing the share capital
| Total number of voting rights
| December, 31 2024
| 8 390 660
| Gross total of voting rights : 12 707 315
| Net total* of voting rights : 12 691 249
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: ...
Website:
Attachment
Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_31_12_2024
